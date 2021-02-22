42m ago

Seif Bamporiki, Rwanda National Congress coordinator in SA, killed in Cape Town

  • Rwanda National Congress coordinator in South Africa, Seif Bamporiki, was shot dead while delivering a bed to a client. 
  • The Rwanda National Congress' Etienne Mutabazi confirmed the death to News24.
  • No one has been arrested.

The Rwanda National Congress' (RNC) coordinator in South Africa, Seif Bamporiki, was shot dead in Nyanga on Sunday night, the congress said on Monday.

A party spokesperson told News24 that Bamporiki was assassinated on Sunday evening. 

The RNC's Etienne Mutabazi said: "We can confirm that our comrade has been assassinated. We are in mourning. We are aware that with every struggle there are sacrifices and as Rwandans, we know that we are alone in this world."

Mutabazi said he was with Bamporiki on Saturday and was shocked to hear of his death a day later.

READ | Rwanda arrests hotelier from 'Hotel Rwanda' on 'terrorism'

Mutabazi, said Bamporiki owned a small bed shop in Nyanga. A client bought a bed from his store and he took along a colleague to deliver it. When they arrived at the client's home, two men approached them and started shooting.

The assailants took mobile phones and a wallet before fleeing the scene.

It's understood that no arrests have been made.

Police spokesperson André Traut said a case of murder was under investigation.

"The circumstances surrounding a murder are being investigated by Gugulethu police, following an incident yesterday afternoon at around 16:20 in Europa squatter camp where an adult male (age unknown) was shot and killed. It is alleged that the deceased and another male, aged 50, were doing a delivery of a bed in the area when they were approached by two unknown suspects. The deceased was pulled from his vehicle and shot, while the 50-year-old male who accompanied him managed to escape unharmed. The suspects, who are yet to be arrested, fled with the deceased's vehicle," Traut said.

Bamporiki was an active and devoted member of the RNC of General Kayumba Nyamwasa, said Mutabazi.

Over the weekend, he participated in a ceremony in which party members and well-wishers remembered those who lost their lives.

