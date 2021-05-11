2h ago

Self-confessed middleman in Jayde Panayiotou murder to be tried - report

Compiled by Nicole McCain
The man who admitted that he sourced a hitman to kill Eastern Cape teacher Jayde Panayiotou is expected to be tried for murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Luthando Siyoni, 37, is expected to appear in court this month in connection with the 2015 murder, according to HeraldLIVE.

He was the first person who was arrested in connection with the murder. He turned State witness, confessed to his role in sourcing a hitman and implicated Jayde's husband, Christopher Panayiotou, as the one who orchestrated the killing.

READ | Middleman in Panayiotou murder 'a liar and a flight risk', court hears

However, he was declared a hostile witness when he refused to answer questions at Panayiotou's trial.

Panayiotou and Sinethemba Nenembe were found guilty of Jayde's murder, while Zolani Sibeko was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder. Another accused, Sizwezakhe Vumazonke, died in a hospital in September 2016, before the trial began.

READ | Self-confessed middle man in Panayiotou murder back in court for bail

After losing his indemnity as a State witness, charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder were reinstated against Siyoni.

Jayde was abducted in front of her Stellen Glen home on 21 April 2015. She was then taken to a remote area where she was shot three times.

