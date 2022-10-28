1h ago

add bookmark

Self-proclaimed prophet, accomplice rob student after using false prophecy to lure her away

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An identikit of a self-proclaimed prophet who robbed a woman in the Free State.
An identikit of a self-proclaimed prophet who robbed a woman in the Free State.
Supplied
  • Police are searching for two men who robbed a woman in Kutlwanong in the Free State.
  • One of the men claimed he was a prophet.
  • He used a false prophecy about her mother's murder to lure her to a quiet place, according to police.

Free State police are searching for two men who used a false prophecy to lure a 24-year-old student to a quiet place, where they ended up robbing her.

According to police, the men approached the woman separately in August while she was walking home from a college in K9 Section, Kutlwanong.

The first man asked her for directions to a crèche.

"She responded that she did not know the place and while talking, another African male person driving a white sedan vehicle with an ND registration number, parked next to both of them. He was asked about the same crèche, but also responded that he did not know the place," police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said.

The first man then claimed he was a prophet and told her he knew who had killed her mother.

READ | Pastor arrested for allegedly drugging children to take porn photos

He told her that they should go to a quiet place so that he could use his mirror to show her who the killers were.

"The female student responded that it's good that they must go together to her family so that they can hear the news," Thakeng added.

The second man insisted on driving them to a quiet place and the woman agreed.

"... this so-called prophet gave her a drink. He demanded the cellphone of the student and ordered her to go to four of her friends and pretend to borrow their cellphones..."

Thakeng said:

She was dropped close to her home and ordered not to look back...

Identikits of the men were compiled.

One has a dark complexion, is overweight, could be about 1.7m tall and could be between 50 and 55 years old.

He wore a black shirt, dark blue denim and grey sneakers.

The other man has a light complexion, is about 1.7m tall and is slender.

He wore a white cap, red jacket and black tracksuit pants and could be between 30 and 25 years old.

Both men spoke Sepedi, according to Thakeng.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteincrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think it's fair to ban pit bulls as domestic animals in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
100%, I think a ban is long overdue
57% - 5372 votes
Nope, the problem isn’t the dog breed, it's the pet owners
31% - 2967 votes
A blanket ban won’t work, but cops need to go after breeders as something needs to change
12% - 1088 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

9h ago

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.07
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.90
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.04
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,645.86
-1.0%
Silver
19.33
-1.4%
Palladium
1,900.22
-2.4%
Platinum
950.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
96.96
+1.3%
Top 40
59,766
-1.2%
All Share
66,461
-1.0%
Resource 10
63,176
-0.2%
Industrial 25
77,343
-2.0%
Financial 15
15,618
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams

7h ago

WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams
Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal...

5h ago

Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal business
'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion...

7h ago

'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion projects into paydays
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo