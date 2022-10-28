Self-proclaimed prophet, accomplice rob student after using false prophecy to lure her away

Police are searching for two men who robbed a woman in Kutlwanong in the Free State.

One of the men claimed he was a prophet.

He used a false prophecy about her mother's murder to lure her to a quiet place, according to police.

Free State police are searching for two men who used a false prophecy to lure a 24-year-old student to a quiet place, where they ended up robbing her.

According to police, the men approached the woman separately in August while she was walking home from a college in K9 Section, Kutlwanong.

The first man asked her for directions to a crèche.

"She responded that she did not know the place and while talking, another African male person driving a white sedan vehicle with an ND registration number, parked next to both of them. He was asked about the same crèche, but also responded that he did not know the place," police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said.

The first man then claimed he was a prophet and told her he knew who had killed her mother.

READ | Pastor arrested for allegedly drugging children to take porn photos

He told her that they should go to a quiet place so that he could use his mirror to show her who the killers were.

"The female student responded that it's good that they must go together to her family so that they can hear the news," Thakeng added.

The second man insisted on driving them to a quiet place and the woman agreed.

"... this so-called prophet gave her a drink. He demanded the cellphone of the student and ordered her to go to four of her friends and pretend to borrow their cellphones..."

Thakeng said:

She was dropped close to her home and ordered not to look back...

Identikits of the men were compiled.

One has a dark complexion, is overweight, could be about 1.7m tall and could be between 50 and 55 years old.

He wore a black shirt, dark blue denim and grey sneakers.

The other man has a light complexion, is about 1.7m tall and is slender.

He wore a white cap, red jacket and black tracksuit pants and could be between 30 and 25 years old.

Both men spoke Sepedi, according to Thakeng.