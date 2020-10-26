Self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri and co-accused to spend a few more nights in custody

Self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his co-accused in a R102 million fraud and money laundering case will spend a few more nights in custody after their formal bail applications were rolled over in the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court.

Bushiri, his wife Mary Bushiri, Landiwe Ntlokwana, and co-accused, Zethu and Willie Mudolo appeared in court on Monday on charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering respectively.

A large number of people showed up and filled the road outside the court in support of the Bushiris, who lead the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church.

READ: 'We are not going back without our Major 1,' supporters sing as Bushiri and wife remain in custody

The matter was delayed, but the court managed to read the bail affidavit of Zethu into the record.

The court heard that the housewife was confident that should the matter go to trial she would be acquitted.

In addition, the housewife has two minor children at home, one who is only nine months old and still breastfeeding.

"It would be unconstitutional to [not] let me care for my children," she told the court.

The court further heard that the minor children were present when law enforcement allegedly "forcibly" entered Zethu’s home and subsequently arrested her.

ALSO READ: All the cases Major 1 ‘prophet’ Shepherd Bushiri is facing in court

The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation members arrested the Mudolo’s on Saturday, 17 October - the wife in Sandton and her husband at OR Tambo International airport.

Bushiri, his wife, and Ntlokwana were subsequently nabbed on Tuesday and made their first appearance on Wednesday.

The accused are due back in court on Friday and will remain in custody.