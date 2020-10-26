1h ago

add bookmark

Self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri and co-accused to spend a few more nights in custody

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church. (Veli Nhlapo, Gallo Images, file)
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church. (Veli Nhlapo, Gallo Images, file)
  • Five accused in a fraud and money laundering case appeared in court on Monday.
  • The matter was delayed and could not proceed on Monday.
  • The accused will remain in custody and return to court on Friday. 

Self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his co-accused in a R102 million fraud and money laundering case will spend a few more nights in custody after their formal bail applications were rolled over in the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court. 

Bushiri, his wife Mary Bushiri, Landiwe Ntlokwana, and co-accused, Zethu and Willie Mudolo appeared in court on Monday on charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering respectively. 

A large number of people showed up and filled the road outside the court in support of the Bushiris, who lead the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church. 

READ: 'We are not going back without our Major 1,' supporters sing as Bushiri and wife remain in custody

The matter was delayed, but the court managed to read the bail affidavit of Zethu into the record.

The court heard that the housewife was confident that should the matter go to trial she would be acquitted. 

In addition, the housewife has two minor children at home, one who is only nine months old and still breastfeeding. 

"It would be unconstitutional to [not] let me care for my children," she told the court. 

The court further heard that the minor children were present when law enforcement allegedly "forcibly" entered Zethu’s home and subsequently arrested her. 

ALSO READ: All the cases Major 1 ‘prophet’ Shepherd Bushiri is facing in court 

The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation members arrested the Mudolo’s on Saturday, 17 October - the wife in Sandton and her husband at OR Tambo International airport.

Bushiri, his wife, and Ntlokwana were subsequently nabbed on Tuesday and made their first appearance on Wednesday. 

The accused are due back in court on Friday and will remain in custody.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Two senior Home Affairs officials involved in serving Bushiris residence notices suspended
All the cases Major 1 ‘prophet’ Shepherd Bushiri is facing in court
'We are not going back without our Major 1,' supporters sing as Bushiri and wife remain in custody
Read more on:
shepherd bushirifraud
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 8430 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 9572 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.22
(-0.08)
ZAR/GBP
21.12
(+0.19)
ZAR/EUR
19.18
(+0.17)
ZAR/AUD
11.55
(+0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.08)
Gold
1903.96
(+0.31)
Silver
24.38
(-0.18)
Platinum
873.00
(-2.51)
Brent Crude
41.25
(0.00)
Palladium
2359.29
(-0.40)
All Share
54890.88
(-0.81)
Top 40
50286.90
(-0.80)
Financial 15
10644.91
(-1.35)
Industrial 25
74457.36
(-0.60)
Resource 10
52092.66
(-0.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo