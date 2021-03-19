36m ago

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri faces rape charges - report

Compiled by Nicole McCain
Prophet Shephard Bushiri appears at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images
  • Eight rape charges have been added to self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri's rap sheet, according to a report.
  • It is alleged that Bushiri targeted women and girls he met at church.
  • The women were reportedly bribed into silence.

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has found himself at the centre of another investigation - this time involving allegations of rape.

The Malawian pastor is accused of raping women and girls as young as 16.

It is alleged that he bribed the women and girls into silence, and that he drugged and threatened some, according to a Mail and Guardian report.

The rapes reportedly took place between 2015 and 2018 in and around Pretoria. The women claimed Bushiri befriended them and their families at church. Some were reportedly threatened with death by Bushiri or his bodyguards.

A victim allegedly fell pregnant but was forced to terminate the pregnancy, the report said.

Eight counts of rape have been added to the existing charges which Bushiri faces.

He and his wife Mary have been accused of fraud, theft, and money laundering in relation to an investment scam that allegedly defrauded investors to the tune of R102 million.

They fled to Malawi after the Pretoria Magistrate's Court released them on bail in November.

Bushiri previously denied allegations of rape and accused Hawks officers of "intimidating women" to make the accusations, according to the report.

