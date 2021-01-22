54m ago

Selfless, courageous, dedicated: Medical fraternity mourns workers who died in chopper crash

Lwandile Bhengu
  • Four healthcare workers and a pilot were killed en route to pick up a critically ill patient in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
  • The Health Professionals Council of South Africa, the national Department of Health, and the Gauteng Department of Health all sent condolences to the families of those who died.
  • The cause of the crash is unknown and are being investigated.

The medical health fraternity continues to mourn the deaths of four Netcare health workers and a pilot who died in a helicopter crash in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. 

Dr Kgopotso Rudolph Mononyane, Dr Curnick Siyabonga Mahlangu, nurse Mpho Xaba, paramedic Sinjin Joshua Farrance, and pilot Mark Stoxreiter were on their way to Hillcrest, outside Durban, to transport a critically ill patient to Netcare Milpark Hospital when the helicopter crashed and burned in Bergville in the KZN Midlands. 

Before boarding the helicopter Mononyane had assisted in efforts to save the life of the late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, who died of Covid-19 complications also on Thursday. 

READ | Doctor who died in helicopter crash tried to save Jackson Mthembu's life that same day

In separate statements on Friday, the HPCSA, the national Department of Health, and the Gauteng Department of Health all sent condolences to the families of those who died. 

"Council is distraught by the sudden loss of these healthcare workers who have lost their lives at a most critical time when the country is under siege from the Covid-19 pandemic. These healthcare workers have shown their dedication, selflessness and stood true to their hippocratic oath of saving lives until the end,” said Professor Simon Nemutandani, HPCSA President.

The health ministry called on the aviation industry to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to the crash, while Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi called on the nation to pull together through this difficult time.  

Loss

“This is a tragic loss that has robbed the country of such highly skilled professionals who were prepared to put the lives of others before their own. I salute our departed colleagues and the pilot who fell in the line of duty. This country has weathered the Covid-19 storm because of the sheer dedication of professionals such as these,” said Mokgethi, adding:

“On the one side we are waging a relentless war against the Coronavirus pandemic, on the other we are losing our foot soldiers, and there is no time to properly mourn as the fight continues. The whole country has got to pull together now more than ever to defeat this invincible enemy."

Meanwhile, the Netcare group said that they were still reeling from the deaths especially given the current climate and the number of healthcare workers and loved ones who have been lost to Covid-19

“There is no greater act of humanity than to lose one’s life in attempting to rescue another. We know God uses good people to do great things... and we need not look any further than these young, talented, extraordinary individuals who embody what it means to be a hero. Every day for them was an act of courage and they were the personification of strength, compassion and grace. 

"Our hearts are broken, we mourn the loss of these fallen heroes, these frontline workers who have given so selflessly, so courageously of themselves. Our hearts too are shattered for their families, children, loved ones, friends and colleagues they have left behind,” said Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage as investigations continue.

