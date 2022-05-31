1h ago

add bookmark

Semi-automatic 9mm identified as possible gun in Mihalik murder, court hears

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Advocate Pete Mihalik
Advocate Pete Mihalik
PHOTO: Jaco Marais/Netwerk24
  • The gun used to kill lawyer Pete Mihalik has not been found, but is likely to have been a 9mm Parabellum. 
  • One of the bullet jackets split and may have been responsible for the injury to Mihalik's son too. 
  • Three men are on trial and have pleaded not guilty to the murder.

Defence lawyer Pete Mihalik was most likely killed by a semi-automatic 9mm Parabellum, Warrant Officer Aasiya Allie testified at the trial into his murder in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday. 

The ballistics expert told Judge Constance Nziweni, that although the gun itself was never recovered, based on the bullet casings, jacket, and the bullet core found in Mihalik's head, that was most likely the weapon used. 

The capacity for devastation caused by the two bullets fired through his car window at a 90-degree angle was evident not only by Mihalik's fatal injuries, but the neck wound his son sustained from a piece of the bullet.

Allie explained that she was on call on 30 October 2018, and was told to go out to the scene at 08:15, within an hour of the murder at the intersection of Thornhill and Cavalcade roads in Green Point.


Two shots had been fired close to the vehicle, with Mihalik in the driver's seat of his Mercedes Benz AMG.

One hit him in the right temple, and the other skimmed the lower part of his face. 

Pictures from the scene showed Mihalik slumped in a cut-off T-shirt after taking his last breath soon after the shooting. 

One moment he was taking his children to school, listening to music and making the final grand customary roar up the hill towards the school, and the next, his life was snuffed out. 

A previous witness Stiaan Kotze testified that when he ran down from his house nearby, he checked on Mihalik, but the well-known defence lawyer very soon simply swallowed and took his last breath. 

Mihalik's son was in the back seat bleeding, so Kotze frantically gave the boy his hoodie to stop the bleeding. A good Samaritan later rushed the boy to hospital when he started saying he was very sleepy and thirsty. 

Mihalik's teenage daughter was hysterical and kept pleading for help for her family.

She had been in the front seat and was not physically harmed. 

Allie said that when she arrived at the scene, she noted a bullet jacket visible on the road surface beneath the driver's side door, and a bullet casing next to an X-Trail, and another one under the X-Trail parked nearby. 

She explained that the bullet jacket is the outer covering of a bullet and the internal covering is the core. The fired cartridge case is the object that ejects from the ejection port, once the gun is fired, from an opening on the side of the gun. 

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo, and Vuyile Maliti are on trial for Mihalik's murder, the attempted murder of his two children, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police officer Charl Prins from the Sea Point police station took the witness stand next.

The trial continues. 


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pete mihalikwestern capecape towncourtsshootingscrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 4733 votes
No
53% - 5278 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.62
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.65
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.72
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,847.50
-0.5%
Silver
21.63
-1.5%
Palladium
2,059.14
+1.0%
Platinum
963.77
+0.2%
Brent Crude
121.67
+1.8%
Top 40
65,472
+0.2%
All Share
72,102
+0.2%
Resource 10
77,797
-0.3%
Industrial 25
78,060
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,848
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

27 May

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo