46m ago

add bookmark

Send in the troops: Cele confirms SANDF will help police patrol Garden Route beaches

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members of the South African National Defence Force. (Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images)
Members of the South African National Defence Force. (Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images)
  • Soldiers have been roped in to assist the police to keep bathers away from Garden Route beaches.
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele says the SANDF's help is a welcome relief as a significant number of police officers have tested positive for Covid-19.
  • Cele has also warned liquor traders not to sell alcohol against lockdown regulations.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed that South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members have been roped in to assist the police to keep bathers away from beaches along the Garden Route in the Western Cape.

Cele was visiting the Garden Route on Wednesday morning.

He said people are still visiting the region's 57 beaches, giving police a tough time despite beaches having been closed under current lockdown regulations.

"There were complaints of non-compliance especially after the declaration that beaches are no-go areas. I must say that in the West Coast we found that compliance is much better, with the exception of Langebaan, where people were still surfing and all that. It's unfortunate that we had to make some few arrests there."

WATCH | 'Spoilt rich kids on daddy's boat ruin it for all' as Knysna lagoon closes

Cele said the suspects arrested for disregarding lockdown regulations were Europeans.

"I don't know why they would do this here when they know that there is a lockdown in Europe. I am sure it is some kind of undermining the state authority here."

Cele said he decided to visit the Garden Route after receiving information that people were not adhering to the beach ban.

The minister said he was made aware that beachgoers only comply when police and other law enforcement officers visit the beaches and return to the beaches when the police leave.

"For that reason, today we expect to be reinforced by the South African Defence Force to be here today to assist SA Police Service members to enforce the regulations that says people should not be on the beaches."

READ HERE | Alcohol ban reinstated as SA moves to Level 3 lockdown

Cele said the presence of SANDF members was a welcome relief as many police officers have been put out of action after testing positive for Covid-19.

"We have quite a significant number infected here – about 350 of them, but besides you need to isolate even if you are not declared sick so we have a further 800 in isolation, so our numbers are very down (sic)."

Cele said the unfortunate part of the non-compliance to lockdown regulations is that people will end up with criminal records.

"We are calling on the people to just comply. This is not something we like. It is because it is necessary and compulsory."

ALSO READ | Lockdown: Beach ban batters coastal towns' economies as hotels, resorts lose big

Speaking to the media, Cele also warned liquor traders selling alcohol underground to desist.

"[The] unfortunate part of it is that when we get you, your trading licence will be taken and you will not trade when trading is allowed back."

Cele said it was painful that ordinary South Africans who are supposed to think for themselves, need police to remind them that Covid-19 was real.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapssandfbheki celegarden routewestern capecoronaviruslockdown
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 15134 votes
No, I will not
39% - 12809 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4776 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.96
(-0.12)
ZAR/GBP
20.42
(-0.19)
ZAR/EUR
18.46
(-0.40)
ZAR/AUD
11.68
(-0.64)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.03)
Gold
1948.31
(-0.10)
Silver
27.50
(-0.20)
Platinum
1099.26
(-0.13)
Brent Crude
53.52
(+4.91)
Palladium
2460.99
(+0.84)
All Share
61762.67
(+1.38)
Top 40
56788.01
(+1.45)
Financial 15
11680.47
(+0.43)
Industrial 25
79767.45
(-0.02)
Resource 10
63615.57
(+3.79)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo