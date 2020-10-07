1h ago

Senekal chaos: ANCYL protests near court, demands arrests after Tuesday's violence

Alex Mitchley
  • The ANC Youth League in the Free State has demanded that arrests be made after state resources were vandalised at the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. 
  • The league said the lack of arrests was like white people giving black people the middle finger. 
  • It also condemned the killing of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner who was allegedly killed by stock thieves in the area. 

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has demanded arrests be made following the chaos that erupted at the Senekal Magistrate's Court in the Free State. 

On Tuesday, thousands of farmers descended on the small town of Senekal to protest following the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner. 

The 21-year-old, who managed a farm in Paul Roux, was murdered and found with a rope around his neck tied to a pole last Friday.

He had sustained severe injuries to his head and face to the extent that he was disfigured. 

READ | Police van torched as 'armed farmers storm holding cells of Brendin Horner murder accused'

The suspects, Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa, were arrested a day later and appeared briefly in court on Tuesday, where the case was postponed to 16 October for an identity parade. 

Following the court appearance, a small group of farmers allegedly stormed the court building. 

During the fracas, a police vehicle was overturned and set alight. Damage to court property was also reported. 

On Wednesday, about 50 ANCYL members protested outside the Senekal police station, which is down the road from the court. 

Angry

ANC national youth task team spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize, who addressed the crowd, said she was angry and disgusted state property was damaged. 

She added the inference to be drawn was white people were giving black people the middle finger. 

Mkhize also had choice words for the government and farming community who were at the court. 

READ | Bheki Cele condemns 'lawlessness' outside Senekal court

"White people assaulted us and went to drink champagne and our government sat with laptops and wrote statements." 

She said had it been black people protesting, there would have been arrests and rubber bullets fired at the protesters. 

The provincial secretary of the ANCYL in the Free State, Reagan Booysen, said they were opening criminal cases against those who damaged state property on Tuesday. 

He added the police had informed him arrests would be made. 

Speaking to News24, he also condemned the killing of Horner. 

Booysen said no one should be attacked or murdered in their homes and farms, and those responsible must be caught, brought to book and sentenced to life in prison.

