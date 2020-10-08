1h ago

add bookmark

Senekal chaos: Arrested farmer allegedly 'encouraged people to storm court, get accused' - report

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A farmer who delivered a rousing speech that may have led to a group of farmers storming the Senekal Magistrate's Court remains in custody.
  • Farmers and supporters were seemingly trying to gain access to two men accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner, 21.
  • Horner was stabbed and found with a rope around his neck and tied to a pole in Paul Roux in the Free State.

The farmer who allegedly incited a mob of supporters to storm the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Tuesday remains in custody after his arrest. 

Netwerk24 reports that André Pienaar, a Marquard farmer, is being held in Bethlehem after he was arrested in connection with Tuesday's violence at the Senekal Magistrate's Court.

The 52-year-old is expected to face charges of malicious damage to property and public violence, News24 reported earlier.

On Tuesday, thousands of farmers descended on the small town of Senekal to protest following the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner.

The 21-year-old, who managed a farm in Paul Roux, was murdered and found with a rope around his neck and tied to a pole.

The accused, Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa, were arrested and appeared briefly in court on Tuesday, when the case was postponed to 16 October.

Pienaar's attorney, Ilanie Oberholzer of N.O. Oelofse Attorneys in Senekal, reportedly said in a media statement her client was doing well under the circumstances.

André Pienaar allegedly imploring a police officer to grant farmers access to the accused.
pienaar
André Pienaar, a farmer from Marquard, delivering a rousing speech in Senekal on Tuesday.

WATCH | Police van torched as farmers storm holding cells of Brendin Horner murder accused

"We will not be able to bring a bail application [on Wednesday evening] because we have to wait for the charge sheet. Investigators say it will probably only be done [on Thursday) because the investigation has not been finalised," Oberholzer said.

Pienaar delivered a rousing speech on the back of a bakkie outside the court on Tuesday and allegedly encouraged people to storm the courthouse and get the accused.

During a fracas, a police vehicle was overturned and set alight. There were also reports of damage to court property. 

senekal
A police vehicle was set alight in Senekal on Tuesday.

HOW IT UNFOLDED | Brendin Horner murder: A timeline of violence, protests and shootings

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola have both condemned the incident.

In the statement on Wednesday, police said following the violent incident at the court on Tuesday, an investigating team led by a senior officer was appointed to investigate and identify those responsible for the public violence.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
ANALYSIS | Brendin Horner murder: 'You don't solve a criminal situation by committing criminal acts'
Senekal court chaos: Farmers are frustrated but vigilante violence cannot be condoned, experts say
Brendin Horner: No one has the right to take law into own hands, organisations say after court chaos
Read more on:
policefree stateprotestscrime
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 2421 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 2288 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1244 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.57
(+0.26)
ZAR/GBP
21.43
(+0.18)
ZAR/EUR
19.51
(+0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(+0.10)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.34)
Gold
1886.50
(+0.04)
Silver
23.85
(+0.40)
Platinum
864.00
(+0.17)
Brent Crude
42.15
(-1.55)
Palladium
2349.01
(+0.77)
All Share
54749.77
(+1.01)
Top 40
50412.19
(+1.09)
Financial 15
10133.36
(+0.83)
Industrial 25
74501.58
(+0.95)
Resource 10
53187.15
(+1.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo