Senekal chaos: Man who 'incited' group to storm court charged with contravening Terrorism Act

The court ordered that he not be named going forward, until the outcome of his bail application.

The 51-year-old man who was arrested following unrest at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court has also been charged with attempted murder and contravention of the Terrorism Act.

The accused made his first appearance on Friday, in the same court that he is accused of attacking. A court order was issued that he not be named until the outcome of his bail application.

According to the provisional charge sheet, the man has been charged with malicious damage to property, public violence, attempted murder and contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorism and Related Activities Act.

It's alleged that the accused attended a gathering of farmers on Tuesday ahead of the court appearance of the two men accused of murdering 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

At the gathering, he allegedly incited the crowd to go and fetch the suspects from the court's holding cells.

Erupted

Chaos erupted as a small group of people stormed the court building. A police vehicle was overturned and set alight during the fracas.

The attempted murder charge emanates from allegations that the accused tried to set the holding cells alight, and the two gunshots that were discharged in the court.



However, the investigating officer in the matter testified in the bail application that he did not know who had fired the shots.



It was further placed on court record that the man had assaulted the two accused in the Horner matter with a flat iron bar that he had used to gain entry into the cells.

The State said the two accused in the Horner matter were injured and subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

However, according to the defence, they have two witnesses who were also in the holding cells that would testify that the accused was not part of the action.

The bail application continues.