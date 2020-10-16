Senekal: One arrested for carrying unlicensed firearm, but 'no truth' to trunk carrying guns

Ministers in Senekal say there have been no reports of major incidents in Senekal, at the bail hearing of two men accused of killing farm manager Brendin Horner.

Thousands of EFF members descended on the town on Friday.

One person has been arrested for carrying an unlicensed firearm.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says while a person was arrested for carrying an unlicensed firearm, pictures circulating on social media showing what looks like a trunk with guns being found by police in Senekal are not true, and are probably old images.

Cele was giving an update during the lunch break at Senekal Magistrate's Court in the Free State on Friday, where two men accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner are applying for bail.

"There is a picture and a story that makes rounds here that looks like a trunk of guns that was found. That has not been established by our forces. Somebody might have added on the old pictures but all relevant and all capable structures that are here have not established that," Cele said.

Thousands of members from South Africa's third biggest political party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, led by its leader Julius Malema, descended on Senekal from the early hours.

Afriforum and the ANC was also present, as well groups of farmers.

They turned out for the bail hearing of two men alleged to have murdered young farm manager Brendin Horner.

Cele said there were about 300 ANC Youth League members, 2 500 EFF members and around 500 to 600 farmers.



He said roadblocks to the town had started from Thursday and continued as early as 04:00 on Friday where search operations took place and several people were arrested.

One person was arrested for carrying an unlicensed firearm, while others who were armed were turned back.

Cele, who was joined by Minister of State Security, Ayanda Dlodlo, said they were expecting a positive bail verdict as they returned to court following the lunchbreak.

"We expect the outcome to be positive for the situation but as these forces; the ministers and all of us, we expect whatever outcome and we will prepare for that."

Dlodlo added that there have been no reports of "worrisome" incidents and police have been able to handle tense situations which may had occurred between the various formations stationed outside the court.

The bail hearing continues.