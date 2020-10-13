Senekal: Police give assurance that they will take charge when accused appear again on Friday

The police will "take charge of the situation" in Senekal on Friday, Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale said.

The men accused of Brendin Horner's murder will again appear in court.

At their previous appearance, a protest against farm murders turned violent.

The police would be "in charge of the situation" in Senekal on Friday, when Brendin Horner's alleged murderers appeared in the local magistrate's court again, Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale said.

He attended the portfolio committee on police on Tuesday, while Police Minister Bheki Cele was in the Free State, speaking to Horner's family.

READ | Man accused of inciting Senekal violence denied bail

Last week, when the two accused - one with 16 previous convictions - appeared in court, a protest against farm murders turned violent when a group stormed the court building and overturned a police vehicle and allegedly set it alight. There were also shots fired.

"We can assure the committee we are ready," said Mathale. "We are going to be in charge of the situation."

READ | Senekal: DA lays criminal charge against Malema, Paulsen over machine gun tweets

He said they didn't believe the group who ran amok were representative of the farming community. He said their conduct was "totally unacceptable".



"We are making all necessary arrangement to deal with Friday," Mathale said.

It was expected that the court would again be the site of a protest against farm murders, while EFF leader Julius Malema instructed the party's "ground forces" to attend.

Meanwhile, the man accused of inciting last week's violence, Andre Pienaar, appeared in the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of incitement of violence, attempted murder and public violence.