Senekal unrest: André Pienaar's case postponed, psychiatric evaluation reports outstanding

Alex Mitchley
Andre Pienaar appears in the Senekal Magistrate's Court.
Andre Pienaar appears in the Senekal Magistrate's Court.
Alex Mitchley/News24
  • André Pienaar and SJ Fourie are accused of inciting violence and storming the Senekal Magistrate's Court following the court appearance of the men accused of killing farm manager Brendin Horner. 
  • Pienaar has undergone private psychiatric evaluation as it was argued that he suffers from bipolar disorder.
  • The matter was postponed on Monday, as the psychiatric reports have not yet been finalised. 

The case against André Pienaar, accused of inciting violence which lead to the storming of Senekal Magistrate's Court, has been postponed as psychiatric reports were still outstanding.

Pienaar, and his co-accused, SJ Fourie, appeared in the same court on Monday morning where they are facing charges of incitement of violence, public violence, and attempted murder.

The matter relates to the violence that unfolded at the court in the Free State town on 6 October 2020.

Chaos ensued following the first appearance of Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa, who have been charged with the murder of local farm manager Brendin Horner, whose body was found on a farm in Paul Roux on 2 October.

EFF members singing as they wait for court proceed
EFF members singing as they wait for proceedings of a previous court appearance in Senekal.

During the fracas, a police vehicle was overturned and set alight. It is further alleged that protesters tried to set the holding cells alight.

Two gunshots were also fired as the protesters entered the court buildings, however, it has been disputed as to whether the protesters or police had fired the shots. Ballistic testing will put that row to rest.

During Pienaar's bail application, it was placed on record that he suffered from bipolar disorder. At a later court appearance, the matter was postponed so that Pienaar could undergo evaluation by private psychiatrists.

On Monday, the case was postponed again, as the psychiatric reports have not yet been finalised.

Both Pienaar and Fourie have told the court they intend on pleading not guilty.

Free State farm manager Brandin Horner
The chaos started because of the killing of young farmer Brendin Horner.

While Pienaar has not yet revealed what his defence might be, Fourie claimed that he was not involved in the chaos, but that he was there to tow the burnt police vehicle away.

Fourie was granted bail of R15 000, while Pienaar, who was originally denied bail, was released on bail of the same amount, after successfully appealing the judgment in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein.

The matter has been postponed to 7 May.

