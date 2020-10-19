Senekal unrest: Second suspect to appear in court on Monday

A second suspect, arrested in connection with the chaos outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court last week, is to appear in court.

The 33-year-old male is a resident of Senekal and owns a towing service.

His arrest follows that of Andre Pienaar, 51.

A second suspect, linked to the chaos that played out at the Senekal Magistrate's Court last week, will appear in court on Monday.

The 33-year-old male was arrested on Friday.

He faces charges of public violence, arson, malicious damage to property and attempted murder.

READ | Senekal unrest: Second arrest made after court chaos

His arrest comes after thousands of farmers went to Senekal to protest the killing of farm manager Brendin Horner. Horner was murdered and found tied to a pole with a rope around his neck.

The second man arrested resides in Senekal and owns a towing service.

[JUST IN] Another suspect has been arrested for the riotous acts that took place in #Senekal last week. A 33 yo male is charged with attempted murder, public violence,arson ,malicious injury to property. He is due to appear in court on Monday 19 October 2020. — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) October 16, 2020

The first arrest was that of Andre Pienaar, 51, who is facing charges of malicious damage to property and public violence, News24 reported.



Pienaar is currently being held in Bethlehem, according to a Netwerk24 report.

News24 earlier reported that Pienaar delivered a speech outside the court on the back of the bakkie.

He allegedly encouraged people to storm the courthouse, where the two accused in the Horner murder were set to appear.

The chaos resulted in a police vehicle being overturned and set alight. There were also reports of damage to court property, News24 reported.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.