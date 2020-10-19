16m ago

add bookmark

Senekal unrest: Second suspect to appear in court on Monday

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A second suspect, arrested in connection with the chaos outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court last week, is to appear in court.
  • The 33-year-old male is a resident of Senekal and owns a towing service.
  • His arrest follows that of Andre Pienaar, 51.

A second suspect, linked to the chaos that played out at the Senekal Magistrate's Court last week, will appear in court on Monday.

The 33-year-old male was arrested on Friday.

He faces charges of public violence, arson, malicious damage to property and attempted murder.

READ | Senekal unrest: Second arrest made after court chaos

His arrest comes after thousands of farmers went to Senekal to protest the killing of farm manager Brendin Horner. Horner was murdered and found tied to a pole with a rope around his neck.

The second man arrested resides in Senekal and owns a towing service.

The first arrest was that of Andre Pienaar, 51, who is facing charges of malicious damage to property and public violence, News24 reported.

Pienaar is currently being held in Bethlehem, according to a Netwerk24 report.

News24 earlier reported that Pienaar delivered a speech outside the court on the back of the bakkie.

He allegedly encouraged people to storm the courthouse, where the two accused in the Horner murder were set to appear.

The chaos resulted in a police vehicle being overturned and set alight. There were also reports of damage to court property, News24 reported.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Complaint lodged against EFF for singing 'Shoot the Boer' at Senekal protest
Senekal unrest: Second arrest made after court chaos
Brendin Horner suspects 'boasted about assaulting white man on farm'
Read more on:
free statesenekalprotests
Lottery
1 person scoops the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 3902 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 4712 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.50
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.35
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.07)
Gold
1900.85
(+0.03)
Silver
24.18
(-0.01)
Platinum
864.00
(+0.17)
Brent Crude
43.10
(0.00)
Palladium
2328.99
(+0.85)
All Share
55047.26
(+0.37)
Top 40
50697.69
(+0.38)
Financial 15
9677.63
(-1.47)
Industrial 25
75222.10
(+1.01)
Resource 10
54169.45
(+0.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo