Senior cop bust for allegedly trying to extort R60 000 from Johannesburg hotel owner

A police officer has been arrested in a sting operation after allegedly attempting to extort money from a Randburg hotel owner.

The lieutenant colonel, 55, attached to Douglasdale police station in Johannesburg, "was positively linked with extortion and corruption allegations", said Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

Mulamu said the Hawks arrested the police officer at his home in Aspen Hills in Johannesburg South on Wednesday.

The owner of a bed and breakfast hotel reported that the police officer, along with his accomplice, demanded R60 000 to prevent him being arrested for not complying with tax regulations and operating an illegal brothel, Mulamu said.

"Amongst the suspects there were unknown men who introduced themselves as SARS (South African Revenue Service) officials. The suspects allegedly threatened to close down the business if the complainant did not meet their demands," Mulamu said.

Mulamu said:

They allegedly forced the complainant to open his financial accounts on a laptop and they transferred R35 000 into one of the suspects' bank account.

The incident took place in March 2018.

The alleged accomplice, Constable Soja Tshabalala, 37, handed himself over at the Hawks' office last month. Tshabalala has appeared in court and was held in custody.

The lieutenant colonel is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on charges of corruption and extortion.