Senior cops failed to cooperate with IPID probe on Charl Kinnear murder

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Anti-Gang Unit senior detective, Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.
PHOTO: Melinda Stuurman
  • Senior police members have failed to cooperate with an IPID investigation relating to the murder of Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.
  • The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been probing the police's failure to act on a Hawks report on what led to the murder.
  • IPID also expressed concern about the "continuous leakage" of investigation reports.

Senior police officers have refused to fully cooperate with an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) probe into the police's failure to act on a report on what led to the murder of senior Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.

This IPID revealed in a statement, saying that their failure to cooperate warrants investigation.

According to IPID spokesperson Grace Langa, the police watchdog received a complaint about the police's alleged failure to act on Hawks recommendations in their report on what led to Kinnear's murder.

The complaint was investigated by an IPID investigation task team, established by executive director Jennifer Ntlatseng, Langa said.

"The IPID executive director … is required to refer the investigation reports and recommendations to the national commissioner of police and Minister of Police for further handling and implementation of the findings. Both the minister and national commissioner of police are afforded an opportunity to process the recommendations made by the IPID."

'Further investigations' ongoing

The criminal case docket was referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision, Langa added.

"It must, however, be noted that the investigation team has indicated in the investigation report that some senior members of SAPS did not provide their full cooperation during the investigation which warrants further investigation. These further investigations are ongoing, and all identified members will be taken through due process to ensure that the interest of justice is served," Langa said.

She added that the investigation has also been plagued by the leaking of investigation reports which IPID says, puts the lives of officers at risk.

IPID said:

The directorate has noted with a serious concern the continuous leakage of their investigation reports. The executive director has personally expressed regret and disappointment to the Kinnear family for the manner in which the investigation report into reasons that led to the murder of the late Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear was leaked and published in the media before IPID could engage and provide feedback to the affected family.

Ntlatseng has issued an instruction for the urgent appointment of a forensic investigation firm to probe the "continuous leakage" of the investigation reports.

"The continuous leakage of investigation reports does not only put the life of IPID investigators at risk but also compromises the work of the directorate," Langa said.

