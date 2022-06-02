1h ago

Senior EFF member gunned down in KZN

Kaveel Singh
A senior Economic Freedom Fighters councillor was shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
André Damons
  • A senior EFF member, Mxolisi Buthelezi was shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday on his way to work.
  • Buthelezi, who was an executive committee member of the Umkhanyakude District Municipality, was shot multiple times.
  • EFF provincial leader Vusi Khoza said they were in shock, but also called for calm following the incident.

A senior Economic Freedom Fighters councillor was shot dead while on his way to work in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Mxolisi Buthelezi, 41, the chairperson of the EFF in the Umkhanyakude District Municipality area was brutally killed.

He was allegedly driving his vehicle in the Ogengele area in Mtubatuba when he was shot in a drive-by shooting, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said.

She said: 

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the upper body and was declared dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unknown. A case of murder is being investigated by KwaMsane SAPS.

Provincial EFF leader Vusi Khoza told News24 they were shocked at the incident.

"We cannot believe this has happened. He was very important to the party and we are all in serious shock. You wonder about safety when things like this happen."

He said the party was going to wait for the authorities to investigate.

"We do not want to speculate about what happened. I can say he was ambushed and shot while driving to our offices in the area to work. He was shot in the head and the car (from where the shot came from) sped off."

He added:

Our leadership is on the scene and police are working on it. We would not like to speculate but wait for law enforcement agencies to do their work. They will determine the motive and all of those things.

Buthelezi was a vital cog in the EFF machinery, Khoza said.

"He was our chairperson of the Umkhanyakude district for us for a reason. He is a highly ranked leader and a councillor on the exco there. To lose someone like this in the organisation is tragic."

He said the public should remain calm while police investigated.  

"We have to convey our condolences to the family and leadership of the EFF and all the fighters on the ground. We are calling for calm and to allow for authorities to conduct their investigation."

Read more on:
effkwazulu-nataldurbanpoliticscrime
