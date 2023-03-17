17m ago

Share

Senior eThekwini Municipality investigator takes stand in Zandile Gumede trial

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zandile Gumede speaking to lawyers in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban.
Zandile Gumede speaking to lawyers in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban.
Kaveel Singh
  • A senior investigator in the eThekwini City Integrity and Investigations Unit is the second witness to testify in the corruption trial of Zandile Gumede and others. 
  • Shawn Hittler, an investigator and assessor in the department, began his testimony on Friday.
  • He has thus far spoken about the initial administrative process that led to the investigation against Gumede and her co-accused.

Allegations of payments for services not rendered and irregular appointments of companies tipped off the initial corruption investigations into Zandile Gumede and her co-accused.

This was the testimony of a senior investigator and assessor in the eThekwini City Integrity and Investigations Unit (CIIU) Shawn Hittler.

Hittler was one of the key officials initially involved in pushing through the investigation against Gumede and others that has led to charges of fraud, money laundering, racketeering and corruption.

He took the witness stand on Friday after his boss, CIIU head Mbuso Ngcobo fell ill and had to be booked off sick until next Wednesday.

Answering questions by senior prosecutor Ashika Lucken, Hittler went through the process of initially capturing the complaint against Gumede.

The court previously heard that an anonymous person dropped a bundle of documents at the CIIU reception area, which triggered a larger investigation.

Hittler said that because the individual was anonymous, they could not be interviewed for further clarity on the alleged corruption.

READ | Zandile Gumede corruption probe was authorised within 24 hours, investigations unit head testifies

This was however normal, he said, as there were various anonymous tip-off mediums for the public and City staff.

The bundle of documents did contain a post-it note, he added, stating the allegations in the bundle related to the irregular appointment of service providers, and service providers being paid without rendering services.

In resolving to investigate the matter, Hittler said the bundle of information showed a discrepancy in timelines.

He said one document showed the contract would run for three months, while another indicated six months.

"The disparity regarding the timeframes [was a mitigating factor], but moreover, you have a situation where a complainant says a contract has been irregularly appointed. The only way to take that further is to investigate the matter. Payments were made for services not rendered."

Hittler said that once all the internal processes were completed, they realised that a company implicated in the Gumede investigation was also part of a previous investigation the CIIU undertook.

He said:

That led to the decision to outsource the investigation. We also looked at the capacity of CIIU. We recommended to CIIU head Mbuso Ngcobo to outsource the matter to Integrity Forensic Solutions (IFS).

Hittler said that they had recommended IFS, from 17 service providers available, because they previously investigated the company linked to an earlier investigation.

"We felt it would help in terms of continuity."

The State is alleging that Gumede, former councillor Mondli Mthembu, former city manager Sipho Nzuza, the deputy head of Durban Solid Waste (DSW) Robert Abbu, and the deputy head of supply chain management Sandile Ngcobo, all worked in concert as the main roleplayers in corruption and racketeering.

They were the main individuals who acted as primary persons in an enterprise that conspired to rig DSW contracts valued at over R320 million to favour their preferred contractors and sub-contractors, the State has said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ethekwini municipalityzandile gumededurbankwazulu-natalcrime and courtspolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the SA government investigating Chinese online fashion retailer Shein over its business practices?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It’s a waste of resources that should go to local trade
31% - 113 votes
I think Shein is being unfairly targeted
10% - 36 votes
Dig up the dirt! We must look out for SA retailers
40% - 147 votes
I don’t mind, as long as the customer doesn’t suffer
18% - 67 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?

16 Mar

LISTEN | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.38
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.29
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.54
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.8%
Platinum
989.52
+0.9%
Palladium
1,422.80
-1.8%
Gold
1,940.83
+1.1%
Silver
21.95
+1.2%
Brent Crude
74.70
+1.4%
Top 40
67,635
+0.3%
All Share
73,164
+0.4%
Resource 10
62,630
+1.8%
Industrial 25
98,617
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,230
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

14 Mar

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

4h ago

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo