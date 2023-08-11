Senior Gauteng education official followed home, shot eight times as he sat in car

Gauteng chief deputy education specialist Siza Mbhalati was shot eight times in his driveway.

Allegations are that Mbhalati was followed home from work on Thursday.

MEC Matome Chiloane condemned "this level of lawlessness" and called for the speedy apprehension of those responsible.

The Gauteng Department of Education says one of its senior officials was followed home and shot dead in Soweto on Thursday afternoon.



According to the department, Siza Mbhalati was a chief deputy education specialist for the Johannesburg South District.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said he was saddened by Mbhalati's death.



"Information at our disposal suggests that Mbhalati was allegedly followed home from work on Thursday afternoon by unknown suspects. He was shot about eight times in his driveway while he was still in his car," he said. READ | Gauteng Education MEC visits school after teen's mystery death sparks investigation

Chiloane said Mbhalati had worked for the labour relations unit in the Johannesburg South District and was responsible for facilitating labour-related disputes at schools.

"We are saddened by the unfortunate death of one of our dedicated public servants who served the department with honour and dignity. On behalf of the department, we wish to extend our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. In the same breath, we condemn this level of lawlessness and call for the speedy apprehension of these brazen criminals," he said.



