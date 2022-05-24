29m ago

Senior Home Affairs official dismissed for approving Bushiri residency applications

Nicole McCain
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary appear at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
PHOTO: Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images
  • A senior Home Affairs official has been dismissed.
  • The charges against the official included approving fugitive Shepherd Bushiri's application for permanent residency.
  • Ronney Marhule was found guilty of two counts of misconduct.

A senior Department of Home Affairs official has been dismissed for approving the permanent residency application of self-proclaimed prophet and fugitive Shepherd Bushiri.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said in a statement on Monday that chief director Ronney Marhule was found guilty of two counts of misconduct relating to dishonesty and negligence.

The disciplinary hearing lasted for almost a year.

Motsoaledi said:

This is after Marhule tried in vain to stop the disciplinary process on at least three occasions at the Labour Court and at the Labour Appeal Court.

Bushiri, his wife Mary, and three others are accused of fraud involving around R102 million.

At the time of their bail hearing, Home Affairs officials suggested that the Bushiris should be considered a flight risk and refused bail. However, they were granted bail of R200 000 bail each.

In 2020, the Bushiris fled to Malawi.

During the Hawks' investigation into the Bushiris, it was found they had irregular identity documents and permits.

Mary Bushiri claimed she had a permanent residence permit that was issued in 1997, even though their first entry into the country was recorded as 2013.

In 2016, the Bushiris applied for a permanent residence permit and declared under oath that they entered the country for the first time in 2015. This permit was granted without proper compliance in 2016.

Marhule, who recommended that Bushiri and his family should be issued with permanent residence permits "which they did not deserve", was dismissed with immediate effect, Motsoaledi said.

The second count against Marhule was in connection with a recommendation on the approval of the permanent residence permit applications of two other people, Mohamed Afzal Motiwala and Fatima Ebrahim.

The chairperson of the disciplinary hearing found that Marhule showed no remorse and that the "relationship of trust between the employer and the employee has broken down and cannot be restored".

Motsoaledi added: "The outcome of this disciplinary hearing is taking us closer to ensuring that we bring to an end irregular practices and decisions by Home Affairs officials within the system. We are cracking down on all forms of irregularities wherever we find them at Home Affairs."

