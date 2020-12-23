Senior KZN police officer out on bail after allegedly accepting R5 000 Christmas 'gratification'

A senior KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit police officer was arrested for corruption after he allegedly promised to assist a complainant in exchange for a R5 000 gratification for Christmas.

According to the Hawks, Colonel Kamelash Dalip Singh was approached by the complainant about a theft case that was investigated by his section.

"The complainant allegedly requested [to find out about] progress in the case and he was allegedly informed that something was wrong with [the] case," Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said.

READ | Two in court for allegedly asking hotel group for R67 000 bribe to reduce rates bill

The matter was reported to the Hawks and an undercover operation was conducted on Monday, 21 December 2020.

Mhlongo alleged that Singh was caught after accepting cash from the complainant.

On Tuesday, Singh appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, where he was granted R5 000 bail.

The case was postponed to 16 February.