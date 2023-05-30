Senior nurse shot dead in her car outside Baragwanath Hospital

A senior nurse who worked at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital has been shot dead outside the facility in what some believe was a hit.

The woman, whose identity is not yet known, was killed as she sat inside a grey VW Polo.

Eyewitnesses claimed she had been heading to work when two gunmen shot her.



The killers are believed to have walked straight up to her window and opened fire.

One of the bullets exited through the left front door. The nurse lost control and her car and hit a pole.

The gunmen then fled.

Some eyewitnesses said it appeared to have been a hit, as the gunmen would have taken the car if it was a hijacking.

Police later arrived on the scene, and were combing the area for evidence.

Nurses, doctors, and other employees from the hospital gathered at the scene where the woman's body was covered with silver foil in the front seat of her car.

Gauteng police are yet to comment on the matter.



