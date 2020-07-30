Senior officials in KwaZulu-Natal premier's office implicated in catering corruption case

A supply chain officer and senior financial officer in the office of the KwaZulu-Natal premier are to appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday, according to the Hawks.

"Some of the accused are making their way to court, but are not there yet," Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo told News24.

READ | 'Corruption is order of the day here' - sources speak on suspension of 26 senior North West health officials

The supply chain officer and senior financial officer, are among nine people accused of corruption related to the provision of catering services in the premier's office.

Mhlongo added that nine were meant to appear in court, but "some are sick and handing over doctors' notes and some are sending their attorneys with reasons for not coming to court."

Spokesperson in the office of the premier, Lennox Mabaso, did not immediately confirm the details.

"I will revert back to you," he told News24.

This is a developing story.

NEW ERA | News24 launches digital subscriptions at R75/month. Breaking news remains free