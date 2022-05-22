Senior provincial government official among 3 arrested in connection with R36m SAPS tender fraud

A senior Eastern Cape government official was among three people who were arrested on Saturday in connection with fraud allegations involving a SAPS furniture tender.

The Investigating Directorate (ID) and police's Anti-Corruption Unit in the Eastern Cape made the arrests in Port Elizabeth and Pretoria.

According to ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka, they were arrested following bribery allegations linked to investigations into the tender, which is valued at more than R36 million.

They are expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on Monday.





