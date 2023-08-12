Senior SANParks manager killed by hippo at Kruger National Park

Kobus de Wet was killed by a hippo while camping in the Kruger National Park on Saturday.

He was a senior manager for SANParks' Environmental Crime Investigations.

A probe into his death is underway.

A senior manager working for Environmental Crime Investigations (ECI) at Groenkloof in Pretoria, was killed by a hippopotamus on Saturday.

Kobus de Wet was attacked and killed by the hippo while camping in the Kruger National Park, South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said.

"Details are sketchy at this stage and circumstances around the incident are under investigation," said Phaahla.

De Wet had been with SANParks for more than a decade and his death was a "huge loss", Phaahla added.

"He was responsible for many arrests and convictions of poachers."

SANParks management extended condolences to De Wet's immediate family, friends and his SANParks family.

The memorial and funeral arrangements were underway.

READ | Do hippos really sweat blood? Are snakes deaf? Answers to all your wildest animal questions

News24 previously reported that hippos are mostly herbivores, but have been known to get very aggressive.

They are considered Africa's most dangerous large animal, and are reputed to kill more people yearly than flesh-eating predators such as lions and crocodiles.

Conservationists explain that hippos are extremely territorial, and are very protective over their young.

Hippos are also short-sighted, and instinctively use their large jaws and 60cm teeth to crush canoes or chomp perceived threats.

They can also regularly use their weight of up to three tonnes to trample people who come between grazing hippos and the safety of water.



