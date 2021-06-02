32m ago

add bookmark

Senior Stellenbosch municipal official arrested for allegedly politically motivated murder

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bonginkosi Madikizela, Gesie van Deventer and Cameron Mcako in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch.
Bonginkosi Madikizela, Gesie van Deventer and Cameron Mcako in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch.
Jaco Marais
  • A high-ranking DA member in the Stellenbosch municipality has been arrested.
  • The suspect has allegedly been linked to a 2019 politically motivated murder.
  • Two others were also arrested.

A Stellenbosch municipal official who is a member of the DA has been arrested for what is believed to be a political murder.

Stellenbosch municipal spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said the municipality was aware of the arrest.

"However, he hasn't appeared in court and we are not even sure what the charges are at this stage. We will issue a statement once we have more information" he said.

The official, whose identity and position is known to News24, was one of three people arrested for the 2019 murder of former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako.

"Stellenbosch detectives concluded their investigation into the murder of Cameron Mcako, 56, which resulted in the arrest of three suspects [on Tuesday] night. In what is believed to be politically motivated, Mcako was shot and wounded at his Kayamandi tavern on 1 November 2019 and [died] two days later in hospital," said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

READ | Former Stellenbosch deputy mayor shot dead

The DA member was arrested along with man and a woman who is believed to be his wife.

"The thorough investigation led detectives to a husband and wife, aged 56 and 46, and a third male suspect, aged 48, who are scheduled to make their court appearance in Stellenbosch [on Thursday] on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder," he said.

In a communiqué which News24 has seen, party members were informed of the arrest and asked not to "engage in spreading unofficial news".

"We have to weather this negative news. This can impact all of us at the election. I am disturbed that some caucus members have made news known on this group before our Leadership was informed. Please try to be calm and respect the legal process to investigate this matter and come to a conclusion," the communiqué said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dawestern capecrimepolitical killings
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 11182 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1533 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.76
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.45
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.76
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.62
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,896.26
-0.2%
Silver
27.70
-0.7%
Palladium
2,840.68
-0.8%
Platinum
1,186.29
-0.9%
Brent Crude
70.25
+1.3%
Top 40
62,862
+0.3%
All Share
69,147
+0.3%
Resource 10
68,646
-0.0%
Industrial 25
88,629
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,674
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May 2021

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo