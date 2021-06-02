Senior Stellenbosch municipal official arrested for allegedly politically motivated murder

A high-ranking DA member in the Stellenbosch municipality has been arrested.

The suspect has allegedly been linked to a 2019 politically motivated murder.

Two others were also arrested.

A Stellenbosch municipal official who is a member of the DA has been arrested for what is believed to be a political murder.

Stellenbosch municipal spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said the municipality was aware of the arrest.

"However, he hasn't appeared in court and we are not even sure what the charges are at this stage. We will issue a statement once we have more information" he said.

The official, whose identity and position is known to News24, was one of three people arrested for the 2019 murder of former Stellenbosch deputy mayor Cameron Mcako.

"Stellenbosch detectives concluded their investigation into the murder of Cameron Mcako, 56, which resulted in the arrest of three suspects [on Tuesday] night. In what is believed to be politically motivated, Mcako was shot and wounded at his Kayamandi tavern on 1 November 2019 and [died] two days later in hospital," said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

READ | Former Stellenbosch deputy mayor shot dead

The DA member was arrested along with man and a woman who is believed to be his wife.

"The thorough investigation led detectives to a husband and wife, aged 56 and 46, and a third male suspect, aged 48, who are scheduled to make their court appearance in Stellenbosch [on Thursday] on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder," he said.

In a communiqué which News24 has seen, party members were informed of the arrest and asked not to "engage in spreading unofficial news".

"We have to weather this negative news. This can impact all of us at the election. I am disturbed that some caucus members have made news known on this group before our Leadership was informed. Please try to be calm and respect the legal process to investigate this matter and come to a conclusion," the communiqué said.

