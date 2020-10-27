1h ago

Senior Western Cape transport dept official faces attempted rape charge

Jenni Evans
Magistrate's Court. (News24)
  • A senior Western Cape transport department official was arrested on charges of attempted rape, sexual assault and crimen injuria. 
  • He was released on bail of R5 000.
  • A colleague had previously complained about his alleged conduct at work. 

A senior Western Cape transport department official faces charges of attempted rape, sexual assault and crimen injuria.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said he was arrested on Monday and appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

He was released on R5000 bail.

Due to the nature of the offences, he may not be named until he pleaded. 

ALSO READ | 2 Gauteng police brigadiers arrested for alleged gun licence fraud

Further details relating to his appearance were not immediately available, but News24 reported previously that a colleague had complained about his conduct and language during work-related activities to the point of being scared to go to the office.

The Department of Transport and Public Works (DTPW) in the Western Cape said it was aware of his arrest. 

"The individual, along with his legal representative, went to the [South African Police Service] Cape Town Station as he is giving his full support to all processes. The DTPW, as always, will give its full support to the investigation should we be contacted by SAPS," head of communication Jandré Bakker told News24.

The DTPW did not reply to a question on whether the official had been suspended or relieved of his duties pending the outcome of the case.

Read more on:
western capecape towncourtscrime
