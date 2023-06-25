'Senseless' - 71-year-old Limpopo man arrested for shooting and killing son, 26

A 71-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his son.

Police said the suspect locked himself inside a house to avoid being arrested.

A revolver was found during the arrest.

Limpopo police have arrested a 71-year-old man for allegedly killing his 26-year-old son at Mentz village near Mankweng.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said they had received a complaint of a shooting in the area on Saturday morning and rushed to the scene.

"Police found the victim lying in a pool of blood in the street and said the victim had been shot in the upper body with a firearm," said Ledwaba.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) declared the 26-year-old dead when they arrived at the scene.

"Preliminary police investigations indicated that the victim was shot by his biological father, who then locked himself inside the house.

Ledwaba said police officers negotiated with the suspect to leave the house. He complied, and was later apprehended," police said.

During the arrest, a revolver believed to be used in the shooting, along with three live bullets and two empty cartridges, was discovered and confiscated.

"The motive of the incident is currently unknown at this stage, but police investigations are continuing," said Ledwaba.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Mankweng Magistrate's Court soon.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe described the incident as senseless.

"Parents are supposed to love and protect their children, but what the old man has [allegedly] done is very disappointing, and I hope justice will prevail in this horrible incident," said Hadebe.



