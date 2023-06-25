1h ago

Share

'Senseless' - 71-year-old Limpopo man arrested for shooting and killing son, 26

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The motive of the incident is currently unknown.
The motive of the incident is currently unknown.
PHOTO: Fani Mahuntsi, Gallo Images
  • A 71-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his son.
  • Police said the suspect locked himself inside a house to avoid being arrested. 
  • A revolver was found during the arrest. 

Limpopo police have arrested a 71-year-old man for allegedly killing his 26-year-old son at Mentz village near Mankweng.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said they had received a complaint of a shooting in the area on Saturday morning and rushed to the scene. 

"Police found the victim lying in a pool of blood in the street and said the victim had been shot in the upper body with a firearm," said Ledwaba. 

READ | Two teens shot dead in Cape Town

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) declared the 26-year-old dead when they arrived at the scene.

"Preliminary police investigations indicated that the victim was shot by his biological father, who then locked himself inside the house.

Ledwaba said police officers negotiated with the suspect to leave the house. He complied, and was later apprehended," police said. 

During the arrest, a revolver believed to be used in the shooting, along with three live bullets and two empty cartridges, was discovered and confiscated. 

"The motive of the incident is currently unknown at this stage, but police investigations are continuing," said Ledwaba. 

The suspect is expected to appear in the Mankweng Magistrate's Court soon.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe described the incident as senseless.

"Parents are supposed to love and protect their children, but what the old man has [allegedly] done is very disappointing, and I hope justice will prevail in this horrible incident," said Hadebe.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapslimpopocrime
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 2086 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 3957 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 990 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.75
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.84
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.49
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.52
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
917.00
0.0%
Palladium
1,284.88
0.0%
Gold
1,920.84
0.0%
Silver
22.44
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.85
-0.4%
Top 40
69,131
-0.9%
All Share
74,403
-0.9%
Resource 10
62,851
-0.7%
Industrial 25
101,623
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,677
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

2h ago

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo