Sentencing of Eastern Cape child pornographer postponed due to Covid-19 self-isolation

Malibongwe Dayimani
The sentencing of child pornographer has been postponed because he is in self-isolation in prison.
  • The sentencing of child pornographer, Kerwin David Budden, has been postponed because he is in self-isolation in prison.
  • Budden was arrested after the FBI tipped off SAPS about another man who distributed child porn.
  • The man Riaan Mans told the police during his 2019 arrest in Gauteng that he also shared the content with Budden in Port Elizabeth. 

The sentencing of Port Elizabeth man Kerwin David Budden who pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography, has been postponed due to Covid-19.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday said that Budden was in self-isolation at St Albans Maximum Security Prison.

The NPA did not explain if he had tested positive for the virus, or may have been in contact with a person with Covid-19.   

NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said: "The accused was not brought from St Albans due to Covid-19, he is in self-isolation there. He is observing Covid-19 protocols. I cannot give further details."

The new date for sentencing is 10 September, said Ngcakani.

The sentencing was initially scheduled for Monday after Budden pleaded guilty at the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Wednesday.

Eastern Correctional Services department spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana declined to provide details about Budden's condition. "Unfortunately we are not allowed to divulge medical conditions of inmates/officials to the media."

Budden's arrest came after an August 2019 arrest of Riaan Mans who was charged for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Mans told the police that he shared the porn with Budden.

Mans was arrested by the Krugersdorp police after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) tipped off the South African Police Service's (SAPS) Serial and Electronics Crimes Unit about the case.

Mans, who had downloaded explicit child pornographic images, videos, and chats through a mobile app, confessed he had shared the content with various people including Budden in Port Elizabeth.

News24 reported that the police obtained a search warrant and in collaboration with the US Department of Homeland security, found several pornographic images of children on Budden's cellphone and laptop.

In his plea, Budden admitted to sharing child pornography on social media platforms.

