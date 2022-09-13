1h ago

Senzo Meyiwa: Broadcast journalists kicked out of court for allegedly chasing witness through corridors

Alex Mitchley
The five men, Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli, charged with the murder of Senzo Meyiwa appear in the Gauteng High Court.
Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images
  • A friend of slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, who was in the house the night Meyiwa was shot dead, took the witness stand in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
  • However, before Tumelo Madlala could testify, TV journalists allegedly chased him through the court corridors and asked him questions.
  • The judge later suggested that those involved in the incident be removed from court.

Tumelo Madlala, one of the people who was present at the Vosloorus home of Kelly Khumalo when Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead eight years ago, has been called to testify as the State's third witness in the trial into Meyiwa's murder.

Madlala was a close friend of the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper. Among the other people who were at the house at the time were Khumalo, her mother Gladness, her sister Zandi, and Longwe Twala, who was dating Zandi at the time.

On trial for Meyiwa's murder in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria are Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli.

The trial started in April and so far, the State has called two witnesses - both police officers who arrived on the scene after the shooting.

Before the trial could get under way on Tuesday, the court had to deal with allegations that broadcast journalists harassed Madlala at court, by chasing after him and asking him questions.

It is believed that at the time, Madlala, who was with a woman, repeatedly gestured that he did not want to speak to them.

State advocate George Baloyi told the court about the incident: "This has petrified and unsettled the witness."

An outraged Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela said the journalists responsible should be identified and that there should be consequences for them.

He said:

The media are not above the law.

He suggested that the journalists involved be removed from the court.

Ntuli's advocate, Zandile Mshololo, was also of the opinion that they should be banned from the courtroom.

Maumela ordered that the journalists from the SABC, eNCA and Newzroom Afrika speak to the court manager and if he is satisfied that it won't happen again, he will allow them to return.

After some deliberations, the three were issued with written warnings. If they repeat their conduct, they will be permanently excluded from the proceedings. 

They were excluded from court for the rest of the day, ordered to destroy all footage obtained in the morning and told that the footage could not be aired.

