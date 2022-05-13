8m ago

add bookmark

Senzo Meyiwa case: Ex-head of detectives in Gauteng and witness in murder trial dies

accreditation
Botho Molosankwe and Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
File image
File image
PHOTO: Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • The former head of detectives in Gauteng has died.
  • Brigadier Philani Ndlovu died on Wednesday.
  • He was due to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Brigadier Philani Ndlovu who was set to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has died.

Ndlovu, who was the former head of detectives in Gauteng, died on Wednesday. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Sello Dimakatso told News24: "Brigadier Philani Ndlovu is no longer a member of the South African Police Service, therefore we cannot comment on the matter.

"This would be a private matter, therefore you will have to speak to the family," she said.

According to a source, who preferred to remain anonymous, Ndlovu went on pension in March 2021.

"I think he was 61 years old. He was an old man and must have died of natural causes."

ALSO READ | Senzo Meyiwa trial: Cop believes murder scene wasn't tampered with

Ndlovu's involvement in the case, said the source, stemmed from the fact he had information relating to the suspected shooter.

"While he was the head of detective, he was approached by someone who gave him information relating to what happened on the day Meyiwa was killed at singer Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus house.

"This is how he is linked to the case and that is what he was going to testify on."

News24 tried to get a comment from the National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane, but she had not responded at the time of publication.

Meyiwa, a former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, was shot and killed while visiting Khumalo, the mother of his child, in October 2014.

Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntulijave Ntuli are currently on trial for his murder in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsphilani ndlovusenzo meyiwacourts
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 53 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
17% - 135 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 608 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.18
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
-1.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,810.67
-0.6%
Silver
21.05
+1.8%
Palladium
1,941.50
+1.7%
Platinum
941.00
-0.5%
Brent Crude
107.45
-0.1%
Top 40
61,992
+2.2%
All Share
68,651
+2.0%
Resource 10
70,768
+4.0%
Industrial 25
77,046
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,735
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo