Senzo Meyiwa case: Ex-head of detectives in Gauteng and witness in murder trial dies

Brigadier Philani Ndlovu who was set to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has died.

Ndlovu, who was the former head of detectives in Gauteng, died on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sello Dimakatso told News24: "Brigadier Philani Ndlovu is no longer a member of the South African Police Service, therefore we cannot comment on the matter.

"This would be a private matter, therefore you will have to speak to the family," she said.

According to a source, who preferred to remain anonymous, Ndlovu went on pension in March 2021.

"I think he was 61 years old. He was an old man and must have died of natural causes."

Ndlovu's involvement in the case, said the source, stemmed from the fact he had information relating to the suspected shooter.

"While he was the head of detective, he was approached by someone who gave him information relating to what happened on the day Meyiwa was killed at singer Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus house.

"This is how he is linked to the case and that is what he was going to testify on."

News24 tried to get a comment from the National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane, but she had not responded at the time of publication.

Meyiwa, a former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, was shot and killed while visiting Khumalo, the mother of his child, in October 2014.

Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntulijave Ntuli are currently on trial for his murder in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

