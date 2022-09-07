Senzo Meyiwa case: 'I'd charge you with perjury or defeating the ends of justice' - lawyer tells witness

TT Thobane was unsatisfied with answers given by Sergeant Thabo Mosia during cross-examination.

He said that, if he were the State, he would charge Mosia with perjury or defeating the ends of justice.

However, Thobane was later forced to withdraw the comment.

One of the lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa case told the court he would charge Sergeant Thabo Mosia, the State's only witness so far, with perjury or defeating the ends of justice.

TT Thobane said this on Wednesday as he closed his re-examination of Mosia.

Thobane represents four of the five men accused of killing Meyiwa: Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo represents the fifth accused, Fisokuhle Ntuli.

The five men are accused of murdering the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

They are currently on trial in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

READ | Kelly Khumalo hires attorney for watching brief during Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Mosia, the first forensic detective on the scene, was still in the dock on Wednesday, months after he first gave his evidence in chief.



After Mshololo finished her cross-examination, Thobane took another stab.

After delving into the affidavit of former Gauteng head of detectives, Brigadier Philani Ndlovu - which contradicted testimony by Mosia - Thobane then focused on the hat found in the kitchen where Meyiwa was shot.

Take

Mosia had previously conceded that he collected the hat as evidence and sealed it in an evidence bag, but he did not take a photograph of the sealed evidence bag.

However, Thobane did not believe the assertion by Mosia, and pressed for answers.

He was also unsatisfied that Mosia collected evidence from the crime scene, and then attended two other crime scenes.

In closing his cross-examination, Thobane told Mosia that he was an evasive witness and should be charged criminally.

"If I were the State, I'd charge you with perjury or defeating the ends of justice," Thobane said.

However, the prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi, immediately objected, pointing out that Thobane made no basis for the comments.

Thobane withdrew the comment.

The trial continues.



