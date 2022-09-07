19m ago

add bookmark

Senzo Meyiwa case: 'I'd charge you with perjury or defeating the ends of justice' - lawyer tells witness

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Senzo Meyiwa.
Senzo Meyiwa.
Gallo Images
  • TT Thobane was unsatisfied with answers given by Sergeant Thabo Mosia during cross-examination.
  • He said that, if he were the State, he would charge Mosia with perjury or defeating the ends of justice.
  • However, Thobane was later forced to withdraw the comment.

One of the lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa case told the court he would charge Sergeant Thabo Mosia, the State's only witness so far, with perjury or defeating the ends of justice. 

TT Thobane said this on Wednesday as he closed his re-examination of Mosia.

Thobane represents four of the five men accused of killing Meyiwa: Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo represents the fifth accused, Fisokuhle Ntuli.

The five men are accused of murdering the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

They are currently on trial in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

READ | Kelly Khumalo hires attorney for watching brief during Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Mosia, the first forensic detective on the scene, was still in the dock on Wednesday, months after he first gave his evidence in chief. 

After Mshololo finished her cross-examination, Thobane took another stab. 

After delving into the affidavit of former Gauteng head of detectives, Brigadier Philani Ndlovu - which contradicted testimony by Mosia - Thobane then focused on the hat found in the kitchen where Meyiwa was shot. 

Take

Mosia had previously conceded that he collected the hat as evidence and sealed it in an evidence bag, but he did not take a photograph of the sealed evidence bag. 

However, Thobane did not believe the assertion by Mosia, and pressed for answers. 

He was also unsatisfied that Mosia collected evidence from the crime scene, and then attended two other crime scenes. 

In closing his cross-examination, Thobane told Mosia that he was an evasive witness and should be charged criminally.

"If I were the State, I'd charge you with perjury or defeating the ends of justice," Thobane said. 

However, the prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi, immediately objected, pointing out that Thobane made no basis for the comments. 

Thobane withdrew the comment.

The trial continues.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
senzo meyiwapretoriagautengcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 5611 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 491 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 2063 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.32
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.87
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.23
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.0%
Gold
1,710.77
+0.5%
Silver
18.29
+1.6%
Palladium
2,014.50
+0.2%
Platinum
864.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
92.83
-3.1%
Top 40
60,174
-1.3%
All Share
66,716
-1.2%
Resource 10
59,942
-1.7%
Industrial 25
82,503
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,794
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo