Senzo Meyiwa case: Lawyer objects to State's second witness giving evidence

Alex Mitchley
Muzikawukhulelwa S’Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Sifiso Nkani Ntuli in court on October 2021.
Gallo Images
  • The second State witness took the stand in the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Thursday morning.
  • The lawyer for four of the five men accused of the soccer star's murder objected to the witness testifying.
  • The prosecutor told the lawyer he could raise the issue during cross-examination.

The lawyer for four of the five men accused of murdering the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, has objected to the State's second witness giving testimony.

On Thursday morning, the State called its second witness to the stand, Sergeant Patrick Mlungisi Mthethwa, who was the first police officer to respond to the crime scene. 

Before Mthethwa started giving evidence, TT Thobane objected to Mthethwa testifying. 

READ | Senzo Meyiwa trial: State witness says crime scene report shows his version of events is true

He alleged that Mthethwa had been sitting outside court and watching court proceedings on his cellphone, while the State's first witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, was testifying. 

Thobane said:

Therefore, I raise concern regarding the testimony and the weight thereof.

However, the prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi, said Thobane could raise the issue during cross-examination. 

The court subsequently allowed Mthethwa to give his testimony.  

Mthethwa will be testifying about responding to the crime scene and what unfolded after that.

Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for the continuation of the trial on Thursday.

The five men allegedly shot and killed Meyiwa at the house of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014.

They have been charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. 



Read more on:
senzo meyiwapretoriagautengcrime and courts
