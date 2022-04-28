Senzo Meyiwa: Defence claims crime scene was staged by senior Gauteng police officers

Advocate Malesela Teffo, who represents four of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa, has claimed the crime scene was staged.

Advocate Malesela Teffo, who is representing four of the men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, claimed without substantiation the entire crime scene had been staged by senior Gauteng police officials.

Teffo made these startling claims in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday while cross-examining the State's first witness, forensic fieldworker Sergeant Thabo Mosia.

Mosia was the first forensic detective on scene after Meyiwa was shot in his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus home on 26 October 2014.

During his evidence-in-chief, he told the court about the evidence he collected from the crime scene and how he sent it off for forensic analysis.

Mosia had previously testified he did not believe the crime scene had been tampered with before his arrival.

He said this was proven by the fact that evidence was still on the scene, including a bullet fragment, bullet projectile and a scotch hat allegedly belonging to the man accused of shooting Meyiwa.

Crime scene staged

"I put it to you, that the scene had been tampered with before you arrived there," Teffo said.

"I disagree with you," Mosia answered.

Teffo then alleged the entire crime scene had been staged and the evidence Mosia found had been "intentionally put together for him to collect".

The defence counsel then said senior Gauteng police officials and the "owner of the house" had a meeting before tampering with the scene.

Previously, Teffo alleged former Gauteng head of detectives Brigadier Philani Ndlovu, former Gauteng Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya and former Gauteng head of safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane were part of that meeting, inferring they had played a role in staging the crime scene.

Teffo claimed this happened before Mosia was on the scene.

Mosia previously testified he was called by Ndlovu to attend the scene just before midnight.

He arrived at 00:20 on 27 October 2014.

Teffo also alleged he had a witness who would testify the shooting happened around 19:00 and not after 20:00 as alleged by the State.

Two cases opened for Meyiwa murder

Teffo also handed up a draft arraignment document by the National Prosecuting Authority as evidence the scene had been tampered with.

He said there were two cases being investigated on the same incident.

In the one, were the accused he is representing and the other, the suspects were allegedly those in the house at the time of the shooting.

Teffo said this document proved there was tampering of the crime scene, as one of the charges was defeating the ends of justice.

However, he did not tell the court whether the document specifically state the charge is in relation to the tampering of the crime scene, nor by whom.

Prosecutor advocate George Baloyi objected to the document being handed in, saying it was a draft document and "never saw the light of day".

He added it did not have any evidentiary value, but they would lead evidence in that regard at a later stage.

No one in the house

While Teffo did not implicate Mosia as being part of those who tampered with the crime scene, he did accuse the sergeant of lying about people being in the house.

The State said Meyiwa, Khumalo, her mother, Gladness, sister Zandile, Zandile's boyfriend, Longwe Thwala, and Meyiwa's friends - Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala - were in the house when one of the accused entered and demanded money and cellphones.

Mosia testified there were still people in the house when he arrived, and he asked them to go to a bedroom while he conducted his investigation.

Teffo claimed they had left the house and slept somewhere else.

Mosia maintained there were people in the house when he arrived and if they slept somewhere else, they must have left once he was finished with his investigation.

The trial has been postponed to 30 May.

Meanwhile, Teffo was arrested inside the court shortly after the trial was postponed on Thursday.

News24 overheard there was a warrant of arrest issued by the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court as Teffo had missed a court appearance for a separate case in which he is the accused.

It is understood he was arrested in July 2020 and charged with trespassing after allegedly trying to enter a police station to represent a client in a labour dispute.

