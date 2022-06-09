Senzo Meyiwa: Defence plans to apply for case to be discharged





Five men are currently on trial for the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.



The defence team of four of the accused have said, in court documents, that they intend to bring a Section 174 discharge application.

This application is brought when the State closes its case and the defence alleges that there is no evidence upon which the court can convict the accused.

While the cross-examination of the State's first witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has not yet been concluded, the defence team representing four of the accused have already revealed their intention to bring an application to have the case discharged.

This information was revealed in court papers drafted by advocate Malesela Teffo's instructing attorney, TT Thobane, in response to heads of arguments submitted by the State following an objection to specific questions put to Sergeant Thabo Mosia during cross-examination.

Mosia was the first forensic fieldworker to arrive at the house where Meyiwa was shot on 26 October 2014.

In the court papers, Thobane said the "defence will at one stage before all state witnesses are called, make an application for a discharge in terms of section 174 of Criminal Procedure Act".

He argued that this was to save everyone's time and resources and, in particular, the court's time as it may have been allocated to other matters.



Thobane concluded by saying that the State took a wrong turn and "they really need to take the right turn".

In response, the State said the Section 174 discharge could only be applied for at the conclusion of the State's case if the test set out therein was met.

This was seemingly referring to the defence court papers stating that they would bring the application before the State witnesses are called.

A Section 174 is brought after the prosecution has closed its case and asks the court to discharge the accused as there is no evidence upon which they can be found guilty of the charges they face.



If a Section 174 is unsuccessful, the defence will then decide whether it will open its case.

It appeared that the defence team had already presupposed the outcome of the State's entire case in indicating that it would bring the Section 174.

Possible defence case

While they had alerted the court to their bringing of a Section 174, Teffo had already, through cross-examination, revealed what the possible defence of the four accused would be.

This included allegations of false incrimination, fabrication of evidence, scapegoating and conspiracy.

News24 previously reported that Teffo spent much of the time putting an entirely different version of events to Mosia, who had been unable to answer the allegations as he was purely responsible for collecting evidence from the crime scene.

These allegations included: That a revolver, and not a Parabellum 9mm pistol, had been used to shoot Meyiwa as per the State's case.

The crime scene was tampered with.

Evidence collected by Mosia had been planted.

Senior Gauteng police officials had staged the scene in collaboration with people who were in the house when Meyiwa was shot.

That Meyiwa was already dead when he was transported to hospital was an attempt to conceal his death and the circumstances leading to the shooting.

Teffo also relied on the existence of a second docket pertaining to Meyiwa's murder. He said this docket had its own set of investigators and that its findings on the version of events were different from the case currently before court.



He also said this case had its own set of suspects.

To justify this, Teffo handed up a document from the National Prosecuting Authority, which had its own list of suspects and came to a different conclusion on what happened on the night Meyiwa was killed.

State prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi, said it was a draft document that never saw the light of day.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo had also referred to this docket and named the suspects, including Meyiwa's girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, her mother Gladness, her sister Zandi, Meyiwa's two friends, Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala, Zandi's boyfriend Longwe Thwala and Maggie Phiri.

Teffo had also previously placed on record that an eyewitness would testify that Meyiwa was shot dead by mistake by Khumalo and that the revolver belonged to Longwe.

Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for the murder.

The five men have been accused of killing Meyiwa at Khumalo's home in Vosloorus, Boksburg, during an armed robbery.

