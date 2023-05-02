58m ago

Senzo Meyiwa: Disbarred Teffo's surprise appearance disrupts trial

Alex Mitchley
Photo: Kgomotso Medupe
  • The trial of the five men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa continued on Tuesday.
  • Before the trial got underway, disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo appeared in court fully robed, fronting as an advocate.
  • The Legal Practice Council has confirmed he is still struck from the roll of advocates.

Despite being disbarred, Malesela Teffo made an appearance in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria before the Senzo Meyiwa trial began, fronting as an advocate.

The trial against the five men accused of murdering the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper in 2014 was marred by Teffo, who pitched up in court fully robbed with an "instructing attorney".

Teffo previously represented four of the accused before he withdrew in 2022. He was later disbarred following an application by the Legal Practice Council (LPC). 

Teffo refused to answer questions from journalists about his presence in court and whether he was there in a legal capacity, as he had been disbarred. 

He also had a go at prosecutor advocate George Baloyi as he, Baloyi, tried to ascertain why Teffo was in court. 

Teffo told Baloyi not to "come with his monkey tricks" and his presence would be explained when court proceedings started. 

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela's clerk approached the State and defence representatives of the accused, asking whether their clients were opposed to Teffo meeting with the trial judge. 

Teffo said he requested to see Maumela in chambers because the reason he was here with the instructing attorney first needed to be discussed with the judge as it was protocol. 

"And that indication of me as a court officer showing the highest respect to this honourable court that there are other issues that you cannot just say in the open court," he added. 

Teffo, Baloyi and legal representatives then met with Maumela in the hallway. 

Once court started, there was no indication of his presence or what had been discussed in the hallway. 

Teffo also left the court while his "instructing attorney" remained. 

The LPC confirmed to News24 that Teffo remained struck from the roll and he had not brought an application for leave to appeal, which would suspend the judgment ordering his disbarment. 

If so, Teffo is currently in contempt of court fronting as an advocate.

News24 previously reported he was disbarred because the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria found he lacked a sense of responsibility, honesty, and integrity and no longer met the threshold of a fit and proper advocate.

The court found Teffo had:

  • Misappropriated funds received by clients.
  • Taken briefs directly from clients - which is unlawful - and receiving monies for these briefs from clients without a fidelity fund.
  • Misled different courts on multiple occasions, including when he placed a Labour Court case on an unopposed roll to secure a default judgment, knowing full well the case was opposed and he had no brief from the instructing attorney to continue working on it.
  • Breached a court order when he entered a police building despite an interdict preventing him from doing so.

