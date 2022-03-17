25m ago

Senzo Meyiwa: Four of the accused want to bring special plea for being 'wrongfully accused'

Alex Mitchley
Five suspects in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.
Gallo Images/OJ Koloti
  • Four of the men charged with murdering Senzo Meyiwa intend on bringing a special plea.
  • According to their advocate, there are two cases in the Meyiwa murder, and his clients should be acquitted in the first case.
  • Advocate Malesela Teffo said there are seven suspects in the second case who should answer for the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's death.

Four of the five men charged with murdering Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa intend bringing a special plea, arguing that they have been wrongfully accused.

Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

The court heard that the four had changed counsel and briefed advocate Malesela Teffo, who previously had a watching brief of the matter for both the family of the accused as well as the Meyiwa family.

Teffo told the court that the purpose of the court appearance was for the disclosure of the docket but added that the defence intended to bring a special plea.

He said two criminal cases were registered for the murder of Meyiwa, who was shot dead while visiting the home of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus in October 2014.

He told the court the accused were arrested in the one case, while seven different people were identified as suspects in the second case. He said they had not yet been arrested.

Teffo said the suspects in the second case should have been arrested, charged and brought to court to explain what had happened in the house on the night of the shooting.

Senzo Meyiwa
As for the four accused he was representing, Teffo said the State had no case against them.

Following the court appearance, Teffo told members of the media his clients should be acquitted and that was why he would bring an application for a special plea to ask for a trial within a trial.

Meanwhile, prosecutor advocate George Baloyi told the court that a trial date of 11 April had been set.

He said he was concerned that the four accused had briefed their new counsel so close to trial and that there could be a conflict of interest.

Baloyi expressed his worries about the conflict of interest without going into detail, explaining that some of the accused had made confessions.

He said this was why the accused initially all had different advocates representing them.


