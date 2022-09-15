Senzo Meyiwa: Friend points out one of accused as man who tussled with soccer star before shooting

State witness Tumelo Madlala identified Bongani Ntanzi as one of the men who had been in the house when Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead.

He pointed to Ntanzi in the dock, describing his position and the colour of his shirt.

Earlier, there was also drama in court when advocate Malesela Teffo showed up.

Senzo Meyiwa's friend, Tumelo Madlala, has identified one of the men on trial for the murder of the soccer star as having been the one who was involved in a tussle with Meyiwa before he was shot.



Madlala, a state witness, was also in the Vosloorus house when Meyiwa was shot dead on 26 October 2014.

He pointed out Bongani Ntanzi as the second man in the dock in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, "wearing a blue T-shirt", saying he was the man who held Meyiwa before he was shot.

This is the first time in the case that one of the accused has been pointed out as being among the people in the house on the day Meyiwa was shot.

Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Ncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder.

The trial resumed on Thursday after the defence teams tried to prevent Madlala from pointing the accused out on Wednesday.

Before pointing out Ntanzi, Madlala looked nervous and avoided looking in the direction of the accused.

Earlier in the day, and before the trial resumed, advocate Malesela Teffo made an unexpected appearance in court, wanting to speak to the judge.

Teffo used to represent Sibiya, Ntanzi, Ncube, and Maphisa but withdrew his services in July, citing harassment by the State and court.

Asked why he was there, Teffo told journalists he was back.

However, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela dismissed him, saying as far as he was concerned, Teffo had excused himself.

He said:

What happened outside my door this morning was uncalled for. What I know is that advocate Teffo withdrew.

He also said he did not want the impression that people were being eliminated from the trial.



Maumela then asked the legal teams to come together to find out if Teffo was wanted in court.

Meanwhile, Madlala was asked about drinking on the night Meyiwa was killed.

Prosecutor advocate George Baloyi asked if he and Meyiwa were drinking, to which Madlala responded in Zulu that they were.

The defence then accused the interpreter of not interpreting the response correctly, saying that Madlala had testified that he had been drunk.

However, the judge accused the defence of putting words in Madlala's mouth.

"I'm not Zulu but I know what phuza means. Don't put words in his mouth," he said.

He said the defence should wait because it would have a chance to cross-examine the witness.

"That's why you have a pen and paper; note it down and cross-examine him later."

Madlala then clarified that he said he had been drinking and had not been drunk. He said if he were drunk, he wouldn't have been able to run to the bedroom or transport Meyiwa to get medical help.

He said he had a drink but had seen what happened.

The trial continues.



