1h ago

add bookmark

Senzo Meyiwa: In wake of trial spats, legal council reminds practitioners to maintain decorum

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Advocate Malesela Teffo is seen during the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa in the Gauteng High Court.
Advocate Malesela Teffo is seen during the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa in the Gauteng High Court.
PHOTO: Alet Pretorius, Gallo Images
  • The Legal Practice Council has reminded all legal practitioners of the importance of maintaining decorum in court.
  • Its notice follows scenes that unfolded in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
  • In that trial, defence advocate Malesela Teffo was reprimanded after refusing to listen to the judge and to follow court procedures.

Following often jaw-dropping scenes which have played out in the trial into the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, the Legal Practice Council (LPC) has sent a notice to legal practitioners to remind them of the importance of maintaining decorum in court and during their conduct with presiding officers and colleagues.

In the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela reprimanded advocate Malesela Teffo for continuously disregarding court processes and refusing to listen.

Teffo represents four of the men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana captain, Meyiwa, in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014.

Teffo had raised issues relating to documents in the trial when Maumela asked him to stop. The judge explained that he first needed to hear fellow defence advocate Zandile Mshololo's postponement application.

Maumela told him:

After the application, you will be given an opportunity to address [the court] before the State responds.

READ | Senzo Meyiwa trial: 'Sit down Advocate Teffo' – Judge slams defence counsel for court behaviour

But Teffo continued and often spoke over Maumela.

He was adamant that he wanted to address the court before Mshololo.

Maumela again refused this and explained that there were procedures that had to be followed in court.

Later, Teffo attempted to raise the issues again but the judge stopped him.

"I made a ruling that we are not going to debate what you are raising now," Maumela said, adding that Teffo needed only to say whether he objected to the admission of the letters as part of the court record.

Teffo then sarcastically commented that the court should write answers that he should repeat and Maumela ordered him to sit down.

On another occasion, Teffo butted heads with the court when he refused to listen to Maumela.

"Unless you want to be in contempt of this court, I asked you a specific question. If you are not answering me on that, sit down," Maumela told him.

Teffo said:

Let's go to the chambers, finish and klaar.

READ | Senzo Meyiwa: Defence lawyer accuses judge of hampering his clients' constitutional rights

When Teffo's turn for objections came, he first berated the court and accused Maumela of deliberately violating his clients' rights and collapsing the decorum of the court.

On Tuesday, Teffo accused the court of bias after Maumela stopped him from giving evidence from the bar.

Teffo further criticised Mshololo and State advocate George Baloyi, telling the court they were not learned.

Maintaining decorum 

In a notice to legal practitioners on Tuesday, the LPC warned all legal practitioners of the importance of maintaining decorum in court and during their conduct with presiding officers, fellow practitioners, stakeholders and the general public.

"The council has noted with concern a decline in the decorum, some which has been seen in our courts. Legal practitioners are reminded of the code of conduct that is binding on all legal practitioners, and which is aimed at ensuring high standards of professionalism and dignity within the profession," the notice read.

News24 understands that the LPC was referring to the scenes that unfolded in the Meyiwa murder trial.

"The council urges all practitioners to conduct themselves in a dignified manner towards the judiciary, colleagues and all stakeholders in line with the Legal Practice Act, the code of conduct and the high standards that are expected of the profession," the LPC said.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
malesela teffosenzo meyiwapretoriagautengcrimecrime and courtsjudiciarycourts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 7426 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 765 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 4370 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

1h ago

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.84
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.22
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.52
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,831.91
-0.1%
Silver
21.64
-0.2%
Palladium
1,856.50
-0.1%
Platinum
939.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
118.51
-2.2%
Top 40
61,163
0.0%
All Share
67,502
0.0%
Resource 10
70,819
0.0%
Industrial 25
75,182
0.0%
Financial 15
15,487
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo