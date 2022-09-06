1h ago

Senzo Meyiwa: Defence lawyer drops application to record 'irregularity' with second docket

Alex Mitchley
Defence lawyer Zandile Mshololo says second docket into the murder of the soccer star must not be discounted.
Kgomotso Medupe, City Press
  • Arguments on the alleged non-disclosure of a second docket in the Senzo Meyiwa murder took centre stage in court on Tuesday.
  • The lawyer of one of the five men accused of the soccer star's murder applied for a special entry regarding the docket, arguing that her client was prejudiced by the non-disclosure.
  • But she abandoned the application after a meeting with the judge in his chambers.

The lawyer representing one of five men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, has abandoned an application for a special entry. 

Advocate Zandile Mshololo who is representing Fisokuhle Ntuli, abandoned the application on Tuesday after a meeting in Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela's chambers.

Mshololo brought the application on Monday, arguing that her client suffered severe prejudice for what she termed the non-disclosure of a second docket. 

News24 previously reported on the existence of two police dockets in the case. The first relates to the accused before court and the second supposedly contains a different set of findings and suspects.

Mshololo argued that she only became aware of the second docket during the cross-examination of the State's first witness. 

While the docket was eventually disclosed, Mshololo told the court that Ntuli had not been able to properly prepare his case.

Mshololo submitted:

His prejudice is continuous, and the deficiency cannot be cured by evidence.

Had her client seen the particulars in the second docket, Mshololo added, he would not have pleaded the way he did and he might have lodged an application "to stop the putting of the charges".

Mshololo called this an irregularity and asked that a special entry be made in the record to reflect the said irregularity.

Meanwhile, the State argued that the special entry was not necessary because the issue had already been put on the record. 

The State also contended that Mshololo and her instructing attorney knew about the second docket before the trial commenced.

On Tuesday, arguments by the State continued in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria until Maumela asked the legal teams to meet with him in his chambers. 

Before moving to his chambers, Maumela raised his concerns about the application, with his view being that it was an unnecessary side issue.

After the meeting in his chambers, Maumela said there was a strong feeling that the application was tantamount to killing a dead snake as the issues raised by Mshololo were on record.

Maumela said:

I must quickly indicate that in defence of her move, Mshololo did raise that other than the second docket, there are specific statements which make for contradiction that might not be very apparent on the record so far.

He also said he and the three defence teams had agreed that issues regarding contradictory statements could be raised during cross-examination.

Regarding Mshololo's application, Maumela said the agreement was that its continuation was not unnecessary and "almost an unwise use of time".

PALM RIDGE, Gallo Images /OJ Koloti
Muzikawukhulelwa S’Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Sifiso Nkani Ntuli in court on October 2021.
Gallo Images Gallo Images

The court further said stated that was agreed that Mshololo would not continue with the application.

Maumela did note that the discovery of the second docket did not benefit all the parties on an equal footing because Mshololo received the docket during the trial.

The trial continues.

Read more on:
senzo meyiwapretoriagautengcrime and courts
