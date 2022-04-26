Senzo Meyiwa: Lawyer says DNA on hat believed to belong to killer is in fact that of a woman

The lawyer for four of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa made a number of claims during the cross-examination of the State’s first witness.

Advocate Malesela Teffo claimed that DNA found on a hat, believed to have belonged to the shooter, was that of a woman.

He also claimed that a walking stick found at the crime scene was used to "assault" the suspect. The walking stick was tested for DNA evidence.

The lawyer representing four of the five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana player Senzo Meyiwa revealed in court that the DNA found on a hat allegedly belonging to the person who pulled the trigger was that of a woman.



This allegation and others were made by advocate Malesela Teffo during the cross-examination of Sergeant Thabo Mosia at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Mosia was the first forensic detective on the crime scene in Vosloorus where Meyiwa was shot dead on 26 October 2014. During the evidence-in-chief, the State focused on questions relating to what and how Mosia collected evidence after arriving on the scene at 00:20 on 27 October.

One piece of evidence collected was a black, white and brown scotch hat found on the kitchen floor. During cross-examination, Mosia confirmed that it was believed the suspect who entered the house using the kitchen entrance had left the hat behind. He said this was confirmed by Kelly Khumalo, who was dating Meyiwa at the time.

Themba Maseko

According to the State, there were two suspects at the home of Khumalo on the night of the shooting, but only one entered the house with a firearm while the other stayed outside armed with a knife. The State accused Mthobisi Prince Mncube of being the gunman.



However, Teffo claimed in court that the DNA results taken from the hat came back and confirmed it was worn by a woman. He then asked Mncube to stand up so the witness could confirm he was a man.

Getty Images Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Mosia had previously explained to the court that while he was in charge of collecting the evidence, he did not receive the results and could not confirm outcomes of the DNA tests conducted. Teffo then claimed that a walking stick, also found in the kitchen, had been used by Khumalo’s sister to "assault" the suspect.



He asked why the walking stick was not bagged and tagged for DNA testing as it would have revealed who the shooter was. Mosia said he had not received such information from other police officers at the scene and as a result did not take the walking stick as evidence. He added that the walking stick was confirmed to have belonged to one of the people in the house at the time of the shooting.

Teffo also questioned why no spent bullet cartridges were found on the scene and asked if the murder weapon could have been a revolver. Mosia conceded that a revolver may have been used to commit the crime. Mosia had earlier testified that a bullet fragment and projectile had been found in the kitchen.

State prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi, also told the court at the beginning of the trial that the projectile found at the scene would match the firearm used, which was found where Mncube was living with his girlfriend in Melvin.



Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntulijave Ntuli are accused of murdering Meyiwa during a robbery at his girlfriend’s home.

Meyiwa was shot in the chest during an alleged scuffle and died as a result of his wound.

Khumalo's sister Zandile was also allegedly struck on the right angle by a bullet.

The case will resume on Thursday.

