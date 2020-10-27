16m ago

Senzo Meyiwa murder: Accused deny their involvement: 'We have nothing to do with the case'

Sesona Ngqakamba
Senzo Meyiwa during a football match in 2014.
Senzo Meyiwa during a football match in 2014.
Gallo Images
  • Four men accused of the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa refused to enter the dock on Tuesday.
  • They say the police have the wrong culprits and they have "nothing to do with the case".
  • They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and firearm charges.

"We have nothing to do with the case." 

This was what four of the five people accused of the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa told a Johannesburg court on Tuesday.

The accused appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court where they told Magistrate Hans Havenga that authorities had arrested the wrong people.

On Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that the five people were arrested at around 08:00 and 10:00 on Monday in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The men were identified as: Muzikawukhulelwa S'Themba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, Sifokuhle Nkani Ntuli Sifiso.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and the unlawful possession of a firearm and live ammunition.

TIMELINE | Senzo Meyiwa: What happened in the 6 years before police claimed a breakthrough

Ntanzi had a legal representative but his four co-accused had no lawyers. When the four unrepresented accused were asked if they needed legal assistance, they said they had nothing to do with the case and alleged that the State was using them so they could pin the case on someone, leaving those "with money" to continue being free.

Havenga advised them to think about getting legal representation.

READ HERE | 'I will be satisfied when the mastermind is arrested,' says Senzo Meyiwa's brother as Afriforum insists it was a hit

During the proceedings, one of the men accused the State of lying, saying they were not arrested on Monday but were in custody since August.

But Havenga did not entertain this or any of the other accused's submissions.

The magistrate said their explanations were not in the interests of justice at this point because they would be dealt with during the trial.

The five accused will not apply for bail because they are already in custody for other matters.

The matter is expected to move to the Gauteng High Court.

Read more on:
senzo meyiwagautengjohannesburgcrime
