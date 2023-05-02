Senzo Meyiwa murder accused distances himself from former lawyer's statement on how soccer star was shot

Five men are currently on trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, who was shot and killed on 26 October 2014 in Vosloorus, Gauteng.

One of the accused, who has new legal representation, wants to distance himself from a statement made by his former attorney.

This statement is about Meyiwa being shot during a scuffle between his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo and Longwe Twala.

One of the men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa has said it’s not his defence that an eyewitness will testify that the soccer player was killed during a scuffle with his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo and Longwe Twala.

The trial against the five men accused of murdering Meyiwa, who was shot and killed on 26 October 2014 in Vosloorus, continued in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Once the court was in session, advocate Charles Mnisi, representing accused number-three Mthobisi Prince Ncube, informed the court that Ncube did not give his previous attorney, TT Thobane, an instruction to put it to a witness that Meyiwa was struck by a bullet because Khumalo and Twala had a scuffle over a firearm.

Ncube said he told his advocate that this was not an instruction given to Thobane as part of his defence.

While cross-examining one of Meyiwa’s close friends, Tumelo Madlala, who was in the house on the evening he was shot, Thobane said a witness for the defence would testify that Senzo was shot during a scuffle.

Thobane claimed that Meyiwa also had an intimate relationship with Zandi, Khumalo’s sister, who was dating Twala at the time.

READ | Senzo Meyiwa trial: There were no intruders, fight broke out when Longwe Twala arrived - defence lawyer

"Longwe was not happy with that. I put it to you that Longwe came to the house upset and an argument ensued between him, Kelly, Zandile and the deceased," Thobane said.

Mnisi said Thobane’s statement should be disregarded or expunged from the record as it was not an instruction from his client.

State prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi, said the statement could not simply be disregarded and that the accused, in his defence, can testify on the matter and an explanation can be furnished.

Previously, the now disbarred advocate, Malesela Teffo, who represented four of the accused with Thobane, had also claimed that a witness would testify that Khumalo shot Meyiwa by mistake.

Teffo withdrew from the trial and was later disbarred for issues not related to the Meyiwa trial.

Mnisi informed the court that he wanted to reopen the cross-examination of two State witnesses.

Mnisi also said he wanted to call the two police witnesses, Sergeant Thabo Mosia and Sergeant Mlungisi Mthethwa, for cross-examination as there were a few aspects he wanted to clarify since taking over the case from Thobane.

The trial is expected to continue on Wednesday.