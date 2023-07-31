1h ago

Senzo Meyiwa murder: Dreadlocked suspect's identity confirmed

Belinda Pheto
The five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the dock in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
The five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the dock in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images
  • Counsel representing Mthobisi Mncube told the Gauteng High Court that the person depicted in a photo previously shared by a police cellphone data analyst is his client. 
  • Photos were downloaded from Mncube's phone after he was arrested for an unrelated case and he was later linked to Senzo Meyiwa's murder after data from his phone was analysed.
  • In the photos, Mncube had dreadlocks. The police expert told the court the photos were taken a day before Meyiwa was killed. 

The lawyer representing one of the accused alleged to have had dreadlocks when Senzo Meyiwa was killed in October 2014 confirmed to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that it is indeed his client depicted in a photo shown in court.

Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Advocate Charles Mnisi for Mncube conceded that his client was in a photo shown in court by State witness Colonel Lambertus Steyn.

ALSO READ | No one called the cops when Senzo Meyiwa was shot, court hears

On Friday, Steyn told the court that police were able to link Mncube to Meyiwa's murder after analysing data found in his phone following his arrest for an unrelated case.

Mnisi asked Steyn to explain how he could identify that Mncube was the same person depicted in the photo he shared.

Steyn responded:

I was able to do so with identical points. I looked at his nose, lips, cheeks and ears. They are all the same as those of the person depicted in the picture.

Regarding his eyes, Steyn said he was unable to say anything about them because Mncube kept his head down.

"I'm certain that his complexion is quite distinctive. What about his complexion?" Mnisi asked Steyn.

The witness, however, would not comment on Mnisi's question.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng also interjected.

"You have already admitted that the person in the picture is your client, so what is the problem?" he asked.

Mokgoatlheng said if it wasn't in dispute that the person in the picture and the person in court were the same, there was no need to argue further or put more questions about his identity to the witness.

The trial continues on Tuesday.

