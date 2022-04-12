Senzo Meyiwa murder: Family desperate for closure as case gets postponed again

The trial against the five men charged with Senzo Meyiwa's murder has been postponed to give the defence more time to consult with their clients.

Meyiwa's sisters say their family is still looking for closure which they hope to get when the trial gets underway.

The case was postponed to 22 April.

Slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa's sisters say they are desperately seeking closure following his death, as the trial against the five men charged with his murder was once again postponed.

Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli briefly appeared in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, where Ntuli's lawyer, advocate Zandile Mshololo, asked the court for a five-day postponement.

The trial was postponed on Monday for Mshololo to consult with her client and go over witness statements handed to them by the State two weeks ago due to security reasons.

However, on Tuesday, Mshololo said she would need more time after going through the statements.

"It appears that we still need more particulars to prepare our defence. After going through the statement that was disclosed two weeks back, the instruction I got was that we still need time to verify info contained in the statements from defence witnesses who are not here in Pretoria but in KwaZulu-Natal. Some are in Joburg, and we still need to verify further particulars."



She added her client would be prejudiced and his constitutional rights violated if they were not given the necessary time to prepare their defence.

While granting the postponement, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela reminded Mshololo her client was not the only one with rights, adding he would not be entertaining any other applications for postponements moving forward.

"The other reality is that there is the family of the deceased, this incident happened way back, and that family also has right to know what happened and to know the consequences of what happened from a legal point of view so whilst we speak rights and rights violation, we must not talk about rights as if there is only one group of people that has rights," said Maumela.



Outside court Meyiwa's sister, Nomalanga, said she was glad the judge had recognised her family also had rights.



"We are hoping that as the judge said that we as a family also have rights, and we have also been waiting, so we are hoping that on the 22nd there is something as the judge promised that this was the last application, he would accept.

"We are hoping that when we come back, things will be finalised so that we as a family can also have closure, and we want the Senzo chapter to be closed so we can live our lives freely and for life at home to continue," she added.

Nomalanga was in court with AfriForum's advocate, Gerrie Nel, who is doing a watching brief for Meyiwa's mother and sisters.



"I understand that they need time to prepare. I thought it was a fair application, but we are impressed with the fact that the court said although we understand that the accused has rights in terms of the Constitution but so does the family.

"The family has rights, and society has a right for this matter to start and finish," Nel said.

"I think is very important, I am impressed by the court's application of the law as far as the family is concerned, and that is what we are saying. We are saying it is now time. We understand it, and the judge made it clear that he will not entertain any other applications, and we at least know that," he added.

The case resumes on 22 April.

