Senzo Meyiwa murder: Judge asks Zandile Khumalo how no one in house saw intruders run away

The judge asked Zandile Khumalo how it was possible that no one saw the intruders when they ran away from her home after shooting Senzo Meyiwa.

Khumalo told the court that there were witnesses who saw the intruders run away, but police had not taken statements from them.

She was also asked about her relationship with Longwe Twala at the time, and she said they were still in their honeymoon phase.

As Zandile Khumalo wrapped up her testimony in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng asked how no one had seen the intruders when they ran away from Khumalo's home after shooting Senzo Meyiwa in October 2014.



Mokgoatlheng was seeking clarity on the evidence of Khumalo who started testifying a week ago.

"Let me get this, no one in the area saw the robbers running away from the house? This is strange, especially in a township where there are always gossipers," Mokgoatlheng said.

Khumalo said some people had seen the robbers run away, but that the police had not taken their statements.

Mokgoatlheng then asked Khumalo about the defence's version of events, which suggests there were no intruders, and that Meyiwa was killed by one of the people in the house.

"Their version is that one of the occupants shot him. How is this then that Kelly rushed and drove like a maniac to the hospital to try and get help for Meyiwa?" the judge asked.

Khumalo responded by saying that she was surprised that the defence team was contradicting their own defence.

"If you follow the line of question[ing], they ask about intruders, then suddenly change to say there were no intruders," she told the court.

Earlier, advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is representing one of the five men accused of killing Meyiwa, asked Khumalo about a statement made by one of the neighbours, Khaya Ngcatshe, who said he heard a loud sound of a plate breaking on the ceramic floor.

According to Mshololo, Ngcatshe had also said that the person standing against the wall in the kitchen was wearing a white T-shirt.

Ngcatshe's version contradicts Khumalo's, who said the person standing at the wall in the kitchen was one of the intruders, and was wearing a brown hoodie.

Khumalo refused to be drawn on what her neighbour had said and told the court she was there to give her version of what transpired on the day.

Prosecutor George Baloyi also quizzed Khumalo on some of the questions the defence lawyers had asked her during cross-examination.

Baloyi asked her to state the nature of her relationship with Longwe Twala, who was also in the house when Meyiwa was killed.

"My relationship with Longwe was not long, but we were in the honeymoon phase at that time," she answered.

Khumalo has concluded her testimony, and the next state witness is Ngcatshe, Khumalo's neighbour.



