44m ago

Share

Senzo Meyiwa murder: Judge asks Zandile Khumalo how no one in house saw intruders run away

accreditation
Belinda Pheto
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng reacts during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court in Pretoria.
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng reacts during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court in Pretoria.
Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images
  • The judge asked Zandile Khumalo how it was possible that no one saw the intruders when they ran away from her home after shooting Senzo Meyiwa. 
  • Khumalo told the court that there were witnesses who saw the intruders run away, but police had not taken statements from them. 
  • She was also asked about her relationship with Longwe Twala at the time, and she said they were still in their honeymoon phase. 

As Zandile Khumalo wrapped up her testimony in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng asked how no one had seen the intruders when they ran away from Khumalo's home after shooting Senzo Meyiwa in October 2014.

Mokgoatlheng was seeking clarity on the evidence of Khumalo who started testifying a week ago.

"Let me get this, no one in the area saw the robbers running away from the house? This is strange, especially in a township where there are always gossipers," Mokgoatlheng said.

Khumalo said some people had seen the robbers run away, but that the police had not taken their statements.

Mokgoatlheng then asked Khumalo about the defence's version of events, which suggests there were no intruders, and that Meyiwa was killed by one of the people in the house.

"Their version is that one of the occupants shot him. How is this then that Kelly rushed and drove like a maniac to the hospital to try and get help for Meyiwa?" the judge asked.

READ | Zandile Khumalo says cops should have questioned Bafana skipper's wife

Khumalo responded by saying that she was surprised that the defence team was contradicting their own defence.

"If you follow the line of question[ing], they ask about intruders, then suddenly change to say there were no intruders," she told the court.

Earlier, advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is representing one of the five men accused of killing Meyiwa, asked Khumalo about a statement made by one of the neighbours, Khaya Ngcatshe, who said he heard a loud sound of a plate breaking on the ceramic floor.

According to Mshololo, Ngcatshe had also said that the person standing against the wall in the kitchen was wearing a white T-shirt.

Ngcatshe's version contradicts Khumalo's, who said the person standing at the wall in the kitchen was one of the intruders, and was wearing a brown hoodie.

Khumalo refused to be drawn on what her neighbour had said and told the court she was there to give her version of what transpired on the day.

READ | 'I hear this from you': Zandile Khumalo pleads ignorance when told she's a suspect in Meyiwa murder

Prosecutor George Baloyi also quizzed Khumalo on some of the questions the defence lawyers had asked her during cross-examination. 

Baloyi asked her to state the nature of her relationship with Longwe Twala, who was also in the house when Meyiwa was killed.

"My relationship with Longwe was not long, but we were in the honeymoon phase at that time," she answered.

Khumalo has concluded her testimony, and the next state witness is Ngcatshe, Khumalo's neighbour.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zandile khumalokelly khumalosenzo meyiwapretoriagautengcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 7026 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 289 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients

24 Jul

LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.63
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
22.66
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.45
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Platinum
963.69
-0.9%
Palladium
1,291.14
+0.4%
Gold
1,954.50
-0.0%
Silver
24.53
+0.8%
Brent Crude
82.74
+2.0%
Top 40
72,145
+0.9%
All Share
77,436
+0.9%
Resource 10
64,837
+1.9%
Industrial 25
105,080
+0.9%
Financial 15
16,820
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

7h ago

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo