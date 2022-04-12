Senzo Meyiwa murder: Kelly Khumalo looking forward to start of trial, anticipating closure

Singer Kelly Khumalo has hired a lawyer and given her a watching brief in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial .

Lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy will observe the case to protect Khumalo's rights and act in her best interests.

She says Khumalo is in good spirits and looking forward to the start of the case.

The lawyer and watching brief of Kelly Khumalo says the singer is looking forward to the start of the trial of five men charged with killing the father of her child, Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Before the trial kicked off on Tuesday, following a postponement on Monday, Khumalo's watching brief, lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy, said her client was in good spirits.

She said:

She is very positive. She is in good spirits. She has been looking forward to this, and it's nowhere, and we anticipate closure. There is a family involved, there is a child involved that has lost her dad and this is important for the purposes of herself and for the purposes of moving forward.

Khumalo, her mother Gladness, sister Zandile, Zandile's boyfriend Longwe Thwala, Khumalo's two children, and Meyiwa's friends, Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala, were in the house when gunmen allegedly entered the home and tried to rob them in 2014.



Meyiwa was the only person who was shot.

Six years after Meyiwa's murder, Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli were arrested and charged.



Moonsamy said Khumalo had been cooperating with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) throughout and there was no indication that she was in any way a suspect.

"Our client has been cooperating with the National Prosecuting Authority on every occasion, and we - as of last week, if I am not mistaken - were meant to have a consultation or meeting with the State, and they subsequently said that they would request that at a later stage. So, there is no lack of cooperation at any point between my client, the NPA or anyone else," she said.

The trial was expected to get under way in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, where the State will set out its case.





