Senzo Meyiwa murder: Kelly Khumalo's lawyer asked to leave trial to ensure 'purity of the process'

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial got under way on Monday morning.

The court excused Kelly Khumalo's watching brief before the first witness was called.

The first witness is a police officer who took photographs of the crime scene on the night of the murder.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria excused singer Kelly Khumalo's watching brief from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Monday "for the sake of the purity of the process".

The five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in October 2014 appeared in court on Monday morning.

Before the trial got under way, prosecutor George Baloyi requested that Khumalo's lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy, who had been conducting a watching brief for her client, excuse herself from the court room.

This is because Khumalo may be called as a state witness later in the trial. The legal representatives of the accused also objected to Moonsamy's presence on a watching brief.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela agreed that Moonsamy should be excused "for the sake of the purity of the process".

Moonsamy said she was in the hands of the court but argued that the trial was being broadcast live, which meant the evidence would be in the public domain.

After Moonsamy was excused, the State called its first witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, a forensic fieldworker who attended the murder scene on 27 October 2014.

Mosia drew up a sketch plan and took several photographs of the crime scene.

The photos included a bullet hole through the kitchen door and a bullet fragment found 1.5 metres from the door.

He said the kitchen door was used as the point of entry by the accused.

Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli have been charged with murdering Meyiwa during a robbery at Khumalo's house.

Meyiwa was shot in the chest and died as a result of his wound.

