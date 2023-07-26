Senzo Meyiwa murder: Neighbours chased after people seen running from Kelly Khumalo's home, court told

One of the men who rushed to Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus home following a commotion there told the court what he saw when he arrived at the scene.

Khumalo's neighbour Khaya Ngcatshe says that, from his bedroom window, he saw what appeared to be people pushing each other in the Khumalo household.

Later, when he arrived at the house, he found Senzo Meyiwa lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Khaya Ngcatshe, a neighbour of the Khumalos, said he found that Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa had been shot.

The soccer star was killed in an alleged robbery in October 2014.

Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Testifying at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Ngcatshe said that after he and a few other neighbours tried to look for people alleged to have run from the Khumalo home, they returned to the house to find Meyiwa lying on the floor.

He said the first thing he noticed was that the person on the floor was wearing a white T-shirt.

Ngcatshe said he had earlier heard a strange noise coming from the Khumalo home.

Upon peeping from his bedroom window, which faces the Khumalo kitchen, he saw the person wearing a white T-shirt standing against the kitchen door.

"When we got in [the Khumalo household], I noticed the white T-shirt. We then realised that this particular person lying down here was Senzo. He was lying face up. We tried to lift him as neighbours and let him sit up. From there, it was said that he should be rushed to the hospital.

"I noticed that he had a wound on the chest, [to the] upper body.

"We then carried him to the car. He was heavy, so we helped each other to carry him. At least six or seven of us carried him," Ngcatshe told the court.

Meyiwa was then driven to the hospital by Khumalo and her sister, Zandile.

Of the commotion he had heard earlier, Ngcatshe said:

There was a commotion and it appeared like people were pushing each other. What caught my attention was the sound of a banging door as if it was roughly closed.

"There were various sounds. There was a stage when there was the sound of a breaking teacup."

He told the court that, shortly after that he heard commotion on the street and went out to investigate, and found that it was neighbours who lived on the same street.

He said because there were people who ran down the road from the Khumalo home, the neighbours started a search party.

"We went with some neighbours down the street to look for those people. We also went to the park, about 200 metres away, to look for them there. When we got there, we looked around and didn't see anyone."

From the search, they went to the Khumalo home and that's when someone told him that the police needed to be called.

Ngcatshe is expected to undergo cross-examination on Wednesday.